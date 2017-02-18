Valley Well-Represented on Castle Connolly’s “Top Doctors” Listing by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, February 16, 2017 — Valley Health System congratulates its 127 affiliated physicians who are included in Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors ®2017 listing. This listing is produced annually by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd, a New York City research and information company.

The doctors included in Castle Connolly's Top Doctors ®2017 listing were selected after peer nomination, extensive research and careful review and screening by their doctor-directed research team. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be listed as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor.

Valley physicians who were listed in Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors ®2017 listing are:

Saurabh Agarwal, M.D., Urology; Raffi Agopian, M.D., Colon & Rectal Surgery;

Thomas Ahlborn, M.D., Surgery; Ronald Arams, M.D., Diagnostic Radiology; Douglas Avella, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Eric Avezzano, M.D., Gastroenterology; Phillip Bahramipour, M.D., Vascular & Interventional Radiology; Jeffrey Barasch, M.D., Pulmonary Disease; Richard Baum, M.D., Urology; Donald Beauchamp, M.D., Family Medicine; Mary Bello, M.D., Family Medicine, Glen Bianchi, M.D., Ophthalmology; Jeffrey Bienstock, M.D., Pediatrics; Jessica Blume, M.D., Allergy & Immunology; Gary Breslow, M.D., Plastic Surgery, Andrew Brief, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Assia Bromberg, M.D., Pulmonary Disease; Crystal Broussard, M.D., Gastroenterology; Jaclyn Calem-Grunat, M.D., Diagnostic Radiology; Duncan Carpenter, M.D., Neurological Surgery; Ephraim Casper, M.D., Medical Oncology; Daniel Char, M.D., Vascular Surgery; Dehan Chen, M.D., Reproductive Endocrinology; Patrick Chin, M.D., Ophthalmology; Jeff Chung, M.D., Rheumatology; Kenneth Citak, M.D., Neurology; Jennifer Cope, M.D., Child Neurology; Roger Coven, M.D.; Obstetrics & Gynecology

Omid Dardashti, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Anthony Delfico, M.D., Sports Medicine; Anthony DeLillo, M.D., Gastroenterology; Wayne DeTorres, M.D., Urology; Chad DeYoung, M.D., Radiation Oncology; Sheldon Eisenberg, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Ira Esformes, M.D.; Orthopedic Surgery; Frederick Fakharzadeh, M.D., Hand Surgery; Michael Faust, M.D., Obstetrics & Gynecology; Barry Fernbach, M.D., Hematology; Susan Flanzman, M.D., Internal Medicine; Howard Frey, M.D., Urology; David Friedman, M.D., Pediatric Surgery; Neil Gaffin, M.D., Infectious Disease; Rajinder Gandhi, M.D., Pediatric Surgery; Noah Goldman, M.D., Gynecologic Oncology; Howard Goldschmidt, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; John Goncalves, M.D., Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery; Andrew Granas, M.D., Family Medicine; Keri Greenseid, M.D., Reproductive Endocrinology; Joseph Grizzanti, D.O., Pulmonary Disease; Peter Heilbroner, M.D., Child Neurology; Jay Heldman, M.D., Dermatology; Alan Israel, M.D., Hematology; Edward Julie, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Harry Katz, M.D., Otolaryngology; Robert Kayal, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Laura Klein, M.D., Surgery; Gary Knackmuhs, M.D., Infectious Disease

Rima Kopelman, M.D., Rheumatology; Robert Korst, M.D., Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery; Glenn Krinsky, M.D., Diagnostic Radiology; Vivian Lan, M.D., Internal Medicine; Joel Landzberg, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Evan Leibowitz, M.D., Rheumatology; Bennett Leifer, M.D., Geriatric Medicine; Elliot Lerner, M.D., Neuroradiology; Kenneth Levin, M.D., Neurology; Robert Levine, M.D., Gastroenterology; Lauren Levy, M.D., Diagnostic Radiology; Joseph Licata, M.D., Surgery; Elliott Lichtstein, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Hugo Lijtmaer, M.D., Neurology; David Lipson, M.D., Plastic Surgery; Douglas Liva, M.D., Ophthalmology; Edward Lubat, M.D., Diagnostic Radiology; Timothy Mackey, M.D., Urology; Frank Manginello, M.D., Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine; Stephen Margulis, M.D., Gastroenterology; Alexander Marotta, M.D., Allergy & Immunology; Stephen McIlveen, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Monica Meyer, M.D., Obstetrics & Gynecology; Suneet Mittal, M.D., Cardiac Electrophysiology; Lisa Nalven, M.D., Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics; David Namerow, M.D., Pediatrics; Amarjot Narula, M.D., Psychiatry; Ali Nasseri, M.D., Reproductive Endocrinology; Joel Nizin, M.D., Colon & Rectal Surgery

Olga Noskin, M.D., Neurology; Carol O’Hagan Sotsky, M.D., Infectious Disease; Nelly Oundjian, M.D., Clinical Genetics; Martin Pelavin, M.D., Internal Medicine; Reed Perron, M.D., Neurology; Robert Pittman, M.D., Gastroenterology; Mark Pizzurro, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery; Mark Preminger, M.D., Cardiac Electrophysiology; Michael Rahmin, M.D., Gastroenterology, Thomas Rakowski, M.D., Medical Oncology; Dennis Reison, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Fred Rezvani, M.D., Obstetrics & Gynecology; David Rosenfeld, M.D., Psychiatry; Roger Rosenstein, M.D., Hand Surgery; Mitchell Rubinoff, M.D., Gastroenterology; Rahat Salamat, M.D., Sleep Medicine; Ruth Schulze, M.D., Obstetrics & Gynecology; Maria Scibetta, M.D., Internal Medicine; Robert Silverman, M.D., Pain Medicine; Leonard Silverstein, M.D., Allergy & Immunology; Justin Skripak, M.D., Allergy & Immunology; Gerald Sotsky, M.D., Cardiovascular Disease; Jason Surow, M.D., Otolaryngology; Jack Tohme, M.D., Endocrinology and Diabetes & Metabolism; Cynthia Triggs, M.D., Pediatrics; Shawn Trokhan, M.D., Orthopedic Surgery

Simon Tsiouris, M.D., Infectious Disease; Anne Marie Valinoti, M.D., Internal Medicine; Daniel VanEngel, M.D., Neurology; Anthony Volpe, M.D., Internal Medicine, Tony Wanich, M.D., Sports Medicine; Steven Waxenbaum, M.D., Colon & Rectal Surgery; Robert Wehmann, M.D., Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism; Darryl Weiss, M.D., Dermatology; Michael Wesson, M.D., Radiation Oncology; Daniel Wilkin, D.O., Family Medicine; Tihesha Wilson, M.D., Surgery; Alan Zalkowitz, M.D., Rheumatology; Alex Zapolanski, M.D., Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery; Carolyn Zelop, M.D., Maternal & Fetal Medicine; Robert Zubowski, M.D., Plastic Surgery

