Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, February 18 2017 @ 01:32 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, February 18 2017 @ 01:32 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

College’s Club Monte Carlo Supports Student Success

    Share
PARAMUS, N.J. – Take a step back 50 years to the era of the “Rat Pack” during Bergen County’s social event of the spring when the Bergen Community College Foundation hosts its annual Club Monte Carlo benefit for student scholarships. The event, featuring the nostalgia of the 1960s during an exclusive evening of casino-style entertainment, will take place Thursday, March 30 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Venetian in Garfield. Tickets are $175 per person, or $125 for Bergen alumni.In addition to dinner, dessert and drinks, music and dancing, Club Monte Carlo guests receive $150 in “money” to roll the dice on casino-style games. Guests can then cash in their winnings for chances in a tricky tray raffle highlighted by prizes such as tickets to Walt Disney World, memorabilia from the New York Giants, dinners at local restaurants and dozens of unique experiences.

Club Monte Carlo also features a high-stakes 50/50 raffle. Sponsorships are available.

Proceeds provide assistance for student scholarships and program support at the institution. In December, 70 students received $100,000 to help them continue their studies at Bergen. The College has ranked No. 1 in the state for associate degree graduates three years in a row.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please email pcioce@bergen.edu, call (201) 447-7117 or visit tinyurl.com/monte2017.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • College’s Club Monte Carlo Supports Student Success
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost