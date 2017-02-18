College’s Club Monte Carlo Supports Student Success
Club Monte Carlo also features a high-stakes 50/50 raffle. Sponsorships are available.
Proceeds provide assistance for student scholarships and program support at the institution. In December, 70 students received $100,000 to help them continue their studies at Bergen. The College has ranked No. 1 in the state for associate degree graduates three years in a row.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, please email pcioce@bergen.edu, call (201) 447-7117 or visit tinyurl.com/monte2017.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
