SPRING SPORTS WITH RIDGEWOOD RECREATION - PREK TO ADULT

Saturday, February 18 2017

Posted in News & Views

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation is excited to offer a variety of spring sports for participants ranging in age from preschool to adults. Registration is now open for the following offerings:

Hoopster Tots with Skyhawks - PreK (ages 3-5)

Monday mornings, 10:30 to 11:15 am, at Habernickel Park, 1057 Hillcrest Road, Ridgewood (rear of parking lot), beginning April 24th. 6 classes/$105 (non-residents $115). All equipment included. Focus will be on dribbling, shot technique, passing and team work.

Lacrosse with US Sports Institute - Ages 4 to 7

Monday afternoons at Habernickel meadow, 1057 Hillcrest Road, Ridgewood, beginning April 24th. Ages 4 and 5, choose from 2:30 to 3:30 pm or 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Ages 5 through 7, 4:30 to 5:30 pm. 6 classes/$125 (non-residents $135). All equipment provided. Instruction includes passing, catching, scooping, cradling with fun scrimmages. Older group learns rules and techniques.

Spring Sport Squirts with US Sports Institute - Ages 3 to 5 and Parent and Me, ages 2 and 3

Tuesdays at Veteran's Field North (behind Village Hall), 131 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, beginning April 25th. Choose from 9:30 to 10:30 am, 12:30 to 1:30 pm, or 1:45 to 2:45 pm. Parent and me 10:45 to 11:45 am. 7 classes/$140 (non-residents $150). All equipment provided. Students will be introduced to T-ball, soccer, lacrosse, flag football and more.



T-Ball with US Sports Institute - Ages 3 to 5 and Parent and Me, ages 2 and 3

Thursdays at Veteran's Field North (behind Village Hall), 131 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, beginning April 20th. Choose from 10:45 to 11:45 am, 12:30 to 1:30 pm, or 1:45 to 2:45 pm. Parent and me 10:45 to 11:45 am. 7 classes/$140 (non-residents $150). All equipment provided. Focus will be on hitting, scrimmaging, throwing, catching, rules and techniques.



Youth Golf with Skyhawks - PreK through Grade 8

Wednesdays at Leuning Park (corner of Meadowbrook Avenue and Northern Parkway), beginning April 26th. PreK from 2:30 to 3:30 pm, grades K-3 from 3:45 to 4:45 pm, grades 4-8 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. 6 classes/$120 (non-residents $130). All equipment provided. Focus includes proper technique, building confidence, and the fundamentals of form, swing, putting and body position.



PonyShare Equestrian Introduction - Ages 3 to 12 and Special Needs grades K-8

Wednesdays at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood. Ages 3 to 5 from 2 to 3:30 pm, $275. Ages 6-12, from 3:45 to 5:15 pm, $275. Special needs, grades K-8, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, $160. All are 5 weeks. Non-residents are welcome if space allows; an additional $10 fee will apply. Caregivers/shadows requested for preschoolers and those with special needs. Participants at all levels will learn safety on and around the ponies, grooming, basic riding skills and more. Older students will learn basic anatomy, equine senses and body language, the tack and harness and more. Some riding each session.



Tennis with All Pro Tennis - PreK to Adult

Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning March 29 and March 31 (also Saturday mornings for adults only) at Bellair Courts, Bellair Road, Ridgewood. Pre K choose from 1 to 1:45 pm or 1:45 to 2:30 pm. Grades K-2 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Grades 3 and 4 from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. Grades 5 and 6, 7 and up from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Adults on Fridays 9:30 to 10:30 or 10:30 to 11:30 pm, Saturdays 10 to 11 am or 11 to 12 noon. All sessions 5 weeks/$100 (non-residents $110). Participants must possess a 2017 Tennis Membership (available April 1st). Emphasis on fundamentals, footwork and fun. All levels of instruction with small groups according to age. Register by mail or in person only, The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood.



Platform Tennis - Adults

Sunday afternoons at the Upper Ridgewood Tennis Club, 915 Glenview Road, Ridgewood. Two sessions offered: Late Winter begins March 5th - Beginners 2 to 3 pm, Intermediate 3 to 4 pm. Early Spring begins April 23rd - Beginners 2 to 3 pm, Intermediate 3 to 4 pm. 4 classes/$150 (non-residents $160). Professional instruction, use of the facility and all equipment will be provided.



Pickleball - Adults

Friday mornings at the Glen School Courts, 865 E. Glen Avenue, Ridgewood. Session I begins April 28th - Beginner 9:15 to 10:15 am and Intermediate Play from 10:15 to 11:15 am. Session II offers the same and begins June 2nd. 4 classes each/$30 (non-residents $40). All equipment provided.

Registration for the program offerings may be made either online at Community Pass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (with the exception of All Pro Tennis) or in person/by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please visit our website at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation for program details and printable registration forms.

For additional information, or if special accommodations are needed, kindly contact the Recreation office at 201-670-5560.

