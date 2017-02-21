Valley’s Breast Center Earns National Re-Accreditation by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, February 20, 2017 — The Valley Hospital has once again been granted a three-year, full accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeons. First earning NAPBC approval in 2011, this is the third full NAPBC accreditation for Valley’s comprehensive Breast Center, a critical component to the hospital's Blumenthal Cancer Center.

Accreditation by the NAPBC is only given to those centers that have voluntarily committed to provide the highest level of quality breast care and that undergo a rigorous evaluation process and review of their performance. During the survey process, the center must demonstrate compliance with standards established by the NAPBC for treating women who are diagnosed with the full spectrum of breast disease. A breast center that achieves NAPBC accreditation has demonstrated a firm commitment to offer its patients every significant advantage in their battle against breast disease.

“We are proud to have received full-accreditation by the NAPBC for the third consecutive time,” said breast surgeon Laura A. Klein, M.D., Medical Director of the Breast Center. “This designation is a gold standard for breast care and serves as a benchmark to patients for identifying facilities that provide the highest-quality care.”

Receiving care at a NAPBC-accredited center ensures that a patient will have access to:

Comprehensive care, including a full range of state-of-the-art services;

A multidisciplinary team approach to coordinate the best treatment options;

Information about ongoing clinical trials and new treatment options; and, most importantly;

Quality breast cancer care close to home.

Accredited breast centers agree to maintain their high level of clinical care with recertification by the NAPBC required every three years.

About Valley’s Breast Center

Valley’s Breast Center has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. In addition, Valley holds the Joint Commission Certification – the coveted Gold Seal of Approval – for cancer care in six clinical areas, including breast cancer. The Valley Hospital Breast Center has also named one of America’s Best Breast Centers by the Women’s Choice Award program for the past three years.

Breast surgeon Laura A. Klein, M.D., serves as the Breast Center’s medical director. Our team of experts includes board-certified radiologists, board-certified pathologists, and board-certified surgeons and physician assistants with expertise in breast surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, genetics and clinical trials. In addition, patients are assisted by a nurse navigator who makes certain patients seeking breast care receive the services they need in an efficient, cost-effective manner; a genetic counselor; and female mammography technologists who have undergone special training and have advanced certification in mammography.

For more information about Valley’s Breast Center, call 201-447-8422, or visit www.valleyhealth.com.

About the NAPBC

The NAPBC is a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to the improvement of the quality of care and monitoring of outcomes of patients with diseases of the breast. This mission is pursued through standard-setting, scientific validation, and patient and professional education. Its board membership includes professionals from 20 national organizations that reflect the full spectrum of breast care.

For more information about the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, visit their website at www.accreditedbreastcenters.org.

