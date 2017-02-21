Little Red Hats Warm Hearts in a Big Way at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center! by

PATERSON, NJ [February 6, 2017] – St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center is extremely excited to be part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program this year. The American Heart Association is raising awareness about family heart health and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country, with support from The Children’s Heart Foundation. This effort aims to empower new moms to take charge of their own wellbeing while starting a healthy lifestyle for the entire family.

As part of the Little Hats, Big Hearts program, babies born at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center received a handmade, knitted or crocheted, red hat, as well as a kit full of heart-healthy information for mom and baby. Each mom received a health packet which included tips on raising healthy children, work outs to do at home, an American Heart Association recipe, as well as information on congenital heart defects.

St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center was proud to distribute nearly 100 kits during Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week, starting on February 7th. Congenital heart defects are structural problems with the heart present at birth. They result when a mishap occurs during heart development soon after conception and often before the mother is aware that she is pregnant. Defects range in severity from simple problems, such as “holes” between chambers of the heart, to very severe malformations, such as complete absence of one or more chambers of the heart or one or more chambers or valves. According to the American Heart Association, it’s possible to fix most congenital heart defects and there are an estimated 2 million CHD survivors in the United States.

St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and the American Heart Association hope to spread awareness to moms and families during February, American Heart Month, about heart health and a healthy family lifestyle.

About Little Hats, Big Hearts:

The Little Hats, Big Hearts program started in Chicago in 2014 and has expanded to more than 40 states. Over 2,000 kits are being distributed throughout the Garden State. For more information about the Little Hats, Big Hearts program in New Jersey, please visit www.heart.org/littlehatsbighearts .

About St. Joseph’s:

St. Joseph’s Healthcare System is a nationally recognized major academic comprehensive health care organization sponsored by its founders, the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth since 1867. To learn more about the spectrum of leading edge services and compassionate care available at St. Joseph’s, visit www.StJosephsHealth.org.

