NAI Hanson Negotiates Lease to Bring New Furniture Company to Paterson, N.J. by

Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 02:34 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Paterson, N.J. (February 21, 2017)– NAI James E. Hanson, a leading New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announced it has negotiated a 23,152-square-foot lease to Mobista Home Furnishing, LLC, for an industrial building at 106 McLean Boulevard in Paterson, N.J. NAI Hanson’s Scott Perkins, SIOR, and Chris Todd represented the landlord, Weny Pat, in the transaction.

106 McLean Boulevard features 20,981 square feet of warehouse space and 2,171 square-feet of office space along with 4 loading docks and 14-22’ clear ceiling heights. The industrial property offers easy access to Routes 80 and 208 making it an ideal location to serve as Mobista’s first location.

“This property was well positioned to accommodate a wide variety of potential tenants given its location and flexible layout providing both warehousing and administrative space in one location,” said Perkins.” “This transaction fits with the broader trend we have seen of new companies searching for well-maintained and versatile industrial space in this northern New Jersey submarket. We were able to bring a new business to Paterson while securing a new and growing tenant for our client.”

Mark Sanders of Lerman Sanders represented the tenant, in the transaction.

To stay connected with NAI James E Hanson and for updates on the latest transactions and news, please follow NAI Hanson on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NAIHanson), Twitter (@JamesE235), and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/nai-james-e-hanson).

About NAI James E. Hanson

Since 1955, NAI James E. Hanson has been a leading independent full-service brokerage commercial real estate and property management firm serving a diverse client list. NAI Hanson offers its clients strategic solutions and provides comprehensive value-added services such as office, industrial and retail brokerage, investment sales, land sales, management, government services and financing expertise.

NAI Hanson is also one of the original members of NAI Global, an international commercial real estate network with 375 offices spanning the globe. For more information on NAI James E. Hanson, contact William C. Hanson, SIOR, at the company’s Hackensack office at 201-488-5800 or visit www.naihanson.com.

Advertisement