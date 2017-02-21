BERKELEY COLLEGE DESIGNATED AS A TOP 10 MILITARY SPOUSE FRIENDLY SCHOOL IN THE NATION by

“The spouses of service members share the burdens and sacrifices involved in protecting our nation,” said Richard E. Robitaille, EdD, Associate Vice President, Office of Military and Veterans Affairs, Berkeley College. “Berkeley College is equally committed to these important men and women by providing them with an outstanding education, as well as critical support services and resources.”



Ratings are determined through the evaluation of both public data about institutions and proprietary data gathered through the Military Friendly® Schools survey. Schools are evaluated in categories including Academic Policies & Compliance; Admissions & Orientation; Culture & Commitment; Financial Aid & Loan Repayment; Graduation & Career Outcomes; and Military Student Support & Retention.

The designation comes shortly after Berkeley College earned a 2017 Military Friendly® Award and was ranked a Top 10 Nontraditional School for outstanding commitment to, and programs for, veterans and their families. Berkeley College was also recently named to the Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges 2017” list for the fourth time, as well as ranked among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth consecutive year, placing at No. 65.

More than 500 military students and veterans are enrolled at Berkeley College in New York and New Jersey, and through Berkeley College Online®. Berkeley College participates in the Yellow Ribbon Program under the G.I. Bill and collaborates on national ventures with the National Guard, the Army and the Air Force, the GoArmyEd distance learning program, and the Navy College Program Distance Learning Partnership.

The Berkeley College Office of Military and Veterans Affairs provides support to its student-veterans through six on-site veterans resource centers (VRCs) in New Jersey and New York, as well as through an Online VRC. At the VRCs, military students can meet with staff, network with their peers, and learn about Veterans Administration benefits.

Click here to learn more about the Berkeley College Office of Military and Veterans Affairs. To read stories about Berkeley College students and graduates who are furthering their careers (including U.S. Army veteran Jose Pagan and his wife, U.S. Navy Veteran Alba A. Pagan), click here.

A leader in providing career-focused education since 1931, Berkeley College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and enrolls more than 8,000 students – including more than 550 international students – in its Master’s, Bachelor’s, and Associate’s degree and Certificate programs. Students can study in more than 20 career fields. Berkeley College is comprised of the Larry L. Luing School of Business®, the School of Professional Studies, the School of Health Studies and the School of Liberal Arts. The School of Graduate Studies offers an MBA in Management online and in Woodland Park, NJ.

Berkeley College has three New York campuses – Midtown Manhattan, Brooklyn and White Plains. In New Jersey there are five campuses – Dover, Newark, Paramus, Woodbridge and Woodland Park. Berkeley College Online® serves a global population. For four consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has named Berkeley College among the Best Colleges for Online Bachelor’s Programs and among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans. The website address is www.BerkeleyCollege.edu.

