Considering Total Joint Replacement? Let Valley’s Newly Appointed Nurse Navigator be Your Resource by

Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 02:42 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

O’Herlihy works with every patient preparing to undergo total joint replacement surgery, serving as their main point of contact before during and after surgery. The role of a nurse navigator is to ensure that patients and their families are prepared, informed, and provided with the care and service needed at every point of care. Marcella is available to answer questions, coordinate pre-admission testing, and evaluate patients’ individual needs to establish the best discharge and recovery plan.

O’Herlihy comes to Valley with a decade’s worth of experience in direct patient care. Since 2010, she has served in both patient care and managerial roles in orthopedic care, with a focus on total joint replacement. At Valley, she will play a crucial role in facilitating the total joint replacement process for patients and in ensuring the seamless coordination of services throughout the continuum of care.

Valley’s Total Joint Replacement Center has been recognized by The Joint Commission, U.S. News and World Report, and Healthgrades, for excellence in total joint replacement surgery. The multidisciplinary team works with patients, families, and primary care physicians to provide comprehensive and individualized care, including access to pre- and post-operative services. These include “prehabilitation,” a unique conditioning program completed prior to surgery; Safe at Home which prepares the patient for a safe return home; and Valley Home Care’s post-operative rehabilitation, pain management, and personal assistance.

If you or a loved one is considering total joint replacement, please contact Marcella at 201-251-3317 or by email at moherli@valleyhealth.com.

