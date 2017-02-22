Statue of Liberty National Monument & Ellis Island Statement - banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty Pedestal

New York, NY - At approximately 12:50 PM this afternoon, a banner reading “Refugees Welcome” was unfurled atop the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty National Monument. The banner, approximately 3 feet by 20 feet, was affixed by nylon rope to the wall of the public observation deck at the base of the Statue.Rangers, alerted to the presence of the banner, immediately made their way to the location and conducted an assessment of the banner and how it was attached to the monument. It was determined that the banner could be removed without damaging the pedestal and Rangers began the process of removing it. Affixing a banner to the national monument is strictly prohibited, and an investigation is underway by the United States Park Police to identify suspects.
