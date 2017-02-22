MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN PARAMUS by

Wednesday, February 22 2017

Posted in News & Views

On wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 05:47hrs Paramus police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving two tractor trailers and two motor vehicles.

A tractor trailer, operated by a 63 year old male from Jersey City, NJ carrying home tiles became disabled in the center lane of state highway #17 north, just north of farview avenue in paramus. The driver reported he was slowing for traffic when the trailers brakes locked up. The driver activated his four way flashers and phoned for assistance.

A tractor, operated by a 50 year old male from Brookly, NY carrying a steel beam load was also travelling state highway #17 north. The driver merged from the right lane to the center lane due to a vehicle entering the highway from Farview Avenue. The driver of the second tractor trailer attempted to avoid a collision with the disabled tractor trailer quickly switching to the left lane. The tractor struck the rear of the tile truck then the center median causing the steel beam load to dislodge spilling all over the north bound lanes of state highway #17. One steel beam weighng approximately 2,500 lbs came across the divider striking a 2014 toyota corrolla travelling state highway #17 South in the left lane. The driver of that vehicle, a 56 year old male from thiells, NY received serious but non life threatening injuries. The driver was extricated by the Paramus rescue squad and transported to Hackensack University Center.

A 2005 Ford Escort operated by a 48 year old male from Midland Park, NJ was also traveling state highway #17 South when his vehicle was struck by a steel beam. The operator complained of chest and back pain.

Crews from the NJ department of transportation assisted in diverting traffic and removing the steel from blocking the highway. Tow crews from bergen brookside removed the jack-knifed tractor trailer to partially open the northbound lanes for commuter traffic.

The Paramus police traffic division working with the New Jersey state police commercial carrier safety inspection unit are currently investigating the accident.

Paramus police informed commuters of the crash, road closure, and detours through its social media.

State highway #17 south was opened by 7:40am.

State highway #17 north was opened at 9:45am.

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353

