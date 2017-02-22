Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 06:09 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 06:09 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN PARAMUS

    Share

On wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 05:47hrs Paramus police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving two tractor trailers and two motor vehicles.
A tractor trailer, operated by a 63 year old male from Jersey City, NJ carrying home tiles became disabled in the center lane of state highway #17 north, just north of farview avenue in paramus. The driver reported he was slowing for traffic when the trailers brakes locked up. The driver activated his four way flashers and phoned for assistance.

A tractor, operated by a 50 year old male from Brookly, NY carrying a steel beam load was also travelling state highway #17 north. The driver merged from the right lane to the center lane due to a vehicle entering the highway from Farview Avenue. The driver of the second tractor trailer attempted to avoid a collision with the disabled tractor trailer quickly switching to the left lane. The tractor struck the rear of the tile truck then the center median causing the steel beam load to dislodge spilling all over the north bound lanes of state highway #17. One steel beam weighng approximately 2,500 lbs came across the divider striking a 2014 toyota corrolla travelling state highway #17 South in the left lane. The driver of that vehicle, a 56 year old male from thiells, NY received serious but non life threatening injuries. The driver was extricated by the Paramus rescue squad and transported to Hackensack University Center.

A 2005 Ford Escort operated by a 48 year old male from Midland Park, NJ was also traveling state highway #17 South when his vehicle was struck by a steel beam. The operator complained of chest and back pain.

Crews from the NJ department of transportation assisted in diverting traffic and removing the steel from blocking the highway. Tow crews from bergen brookside removed the jack-knifed tractor trailer to partially open the northbound lanes for commuter traffic.

The Paramus police traffic division working with the New Jersey state police commercial carrier safety inspection unit are currently investigating the accident.

Paramus police informed commuters of the crash, road closure, and detours through its social media.

State highway #17 south was opened by 7:40am.

State highway #17 north was opened at 9:45am.

 

Robert M. Guidetti

Deputy Chief

Paramus Police Department

(201) 262-3400 ext. 1353

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN PARAMUS
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost