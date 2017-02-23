TRANSWESTERN REPRESENTS DANCE ACADEMY IN LONG-TERM LEASE AT TEANECK, NEW JERSEY PROPERTY by

(FEB. 23, 2017 – TEANECK, N.J.) – Transwestern today announces it represented both parties in a 3,084-square-foot lease at 549 Cedar Lane in Teaneck, New Jersey. Stonegate Buildings owns the 27,000-square-foot office and retail property. The tenant, Tate Academy, is a local dance academy that provides professional training in all forms of dance. Transwestern Vice President Rick Rizzuto negotiated the transaction.

“The tenant was initially attracted to the central location of the property, which is easily accessible from several major highways,” said Rizzuto. “Cedar Lane is Teaneck’s main commercial corridor, and we’re confident that this property will continue to draw diverse businesses, restaurants and retail.”

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Tate Academy to 549 Cedar Lane location,” said Steven Gelbtuch, CEO of Stonegate Buildings. “Stonegate remains committed to its investment approach to attract long-term, quality tenants through strategic renovations and securing the most professional leasing agents in the market. We look forward to developing a long-term relationship with Tate Academy as they expand their presence in one of our most well-known locations.”

Tate Academy contributes an important cultural addition to an area that is that fueled by explosive growth from young professionals and families. 549 Cedar Lane provides the dance academy with the space it needs to cater to students and supports its long-term growth plans.

Located in Teaneck’s business district, the property is in proximity to routes 4 and 80 and the New Jersey Turnpike. The well-maintained building, which was used as a bomb shelter in the early 1940s, offers a dedicated loading dock and freight facilities. The property currently has approximately 13,000 square feet of retail and lower-level space available for lease.

