Concert Tells Tales from Earth by

Thursday, February 23 2017 @ 10:23 AM EST

Written by Bergen music professor Dan Sheehan, an American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers award-winning songwriter, the live production of Tales from Earth, Inc., will be performed by rock, classical, jazz and world musicians with stories from United States, Mexico, Brazil, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Kiribati.



In addition to Sheehan, concert performers include Bergen professors Andy Krikun, John LaBarbera, Paul Lee, Peter Jarvis and Nadya Kourani as well as other special guests such as Bengali mandolinist Snehasish Mozumder.



The performance will take place in the Anna Maria Ciccone Theatre at the main campus, 400 Paramus Road. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ron Mazurek Scholarship fund to help music students pursue their studies at Bergen.



Ticket prices are $15 for the general public with discounts offered to senior citizens, Bergen faculty and students. Guests can purchase tickets by calling (201) 447-7428 or online at tickets.bergen.edu.



For more information or to hear songs from Tales from Earth, Inc., please visit dansheehan.net.



