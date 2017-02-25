Bergen County Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting of Fort Lee Home for Disabled Individuals by

Friday, February 24 2017 @ 04:31 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

“Public-private partnerships like this are so integral to allowing our individuals with disabilities to live in our communities with dignity and independence,” said Freeholder Joan M. Voss. “That’s why we are so fortunate to have partners like United Way and Madeline. Working with United Way and Madeline we have opened a number of these homes across the County, but today I am especially glad to welcome them to my hometown of Fort Lee. I hope that one day we have one of these residences in every one of our 70 towns.”

Pictured left to right are: Tom Toronto, President of Bergen County’s United Way, James Thebery, Director of Bergen County Division of Disability Services, Freeholder Joan Voss, Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri-Huttle, Freeholder Tracy Zur, Shari DePalma, Executive Dir., Madeline Corporation, Freeholder Germaine Ortiz, Robert G. Esposito, Dir., Bergen County Division of Community Development, and members of the Fort Lee Council.

