Simon Youth Foundation seeks applicants for $1 million in scholarships

Simon New Jersey mall locations are once again proud to help a deserving graduating senior pay for college. Simon Youth Foundation, a national nonprofit that provides educational opportunities for at-risk high school students, is now looking for qualified applicants who live near the Simon New Jersey mall locations and the surrounding communities. Simon New Jersey mall locations include: The Shops At Riverside, Rockaway Townsquare, Livingston Mall, Newport Centre, Menlo Park Mall, Ocean County Mall, Liberty Village Premium Outlets, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets and Jackson Premium Outlets.
Each year, Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to Simon, Mills, or Premium Outlets malls. The application period has begun and ends on March 1, 2017.
Students can apply online by visiting syf.org/scholarships.
Any student who will be graduating in the class of 2017 and lives in the community surrounding a Simon property is eligible. Applicants can check their eligibility by entering their ZIP code at syf.org/scholarships. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 to enroll in an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.
In addition, eleven regional awards called “Awards of Excellence” will be given to top candidates. The regions eligible are Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Miami, New York, Orange County (CA), Orlando, and Seattle/Tacoma. Students from these areas will have the opportunity to receive a $10,000 award ($2,500 for up to four years).
In 2016, the Simon Youth Foundation awarded $1.2 million to 300 students nationwide.
“The cost of college continues to rise, and SYF is proud to partner with Simon New Jersey mall locationsto award scholarships that will remove some of the financial obstacles that could otherwise prevent a student from achieving the dream of a college education,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, SYF President and CEO.
The 2017 SYF Community Scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a third-party administrator. Students are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post secondary education will also be given close consideration.
Recipients will be notified in May.
About SYF
SYF is a national non-profit that partners with public school districts to open dropout recovery academies inside Simon shopping malls. The organization now has 29 SimonYouth Academies in 12 states. In the organization’s 18-year history, more than 14,000 students have earned their diploma and more than $16 million in scholarships have been awarded. Visit syf.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter (@simon_youth), or Instagram (@simonyouthfoundation) for updates.
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
