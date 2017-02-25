Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, February 25 2017 @ 10:55 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, February 25 2017 @ 10:55 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Provident Bank Employees Raise More Than $3,600 in Support of the American Heart Association

Employees of Provident Bank recently took part in a Go Red for Women fundraising campaign at the bank’s administrative office and branch locations throughout New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania to benefit the American Heart Association.  Employees were encouraged to show their support for the campaign and raise awareness of women’s heart disease by wearing red and making a contribution to the American Heart Association.  Employees who supported the campaign were able to wear jeans to work for the day.

Provident Bank employees raised more than $3,600, all of which was donated to the American Heart Association.

Pictured left to right in photo: Daphne Higgins, Heide Calhoun, Khalida Shah, Provident Bank; Catherine Metzendorf, bank customer; Michele Bilicki , Melanie Rodriguez, Provident Bank.

