Provident Bank Employees Raise More Than $3,600 in Support of the American Heart Association by

Friday, February 24 2017 @ 04:43 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Provident Bank employees raised more than $3,600, all of which was donated to the American Heart Association.

Pictured left to right in photo: Daphne Higgins, Heide Calhoun, Khalida Shah, Provident Bank; Catherine Metzendorf, bank customer; Michele Bilicki , Melanie Rodriguez, Provident Bank.

