Joseph Simunovich Honored by the New Jersey Hospital Association as a Healthcare Leader by

Friday, February 24 2017 @ 04:49 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Edison, N.J. Hackensack Meridian Health is pleased to announce that Joseph Simunovich, co-chairman of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, has been honored by the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) with a 2017 NJHA Healthcare Leader Award. Mr. Simunovich was recognized by the NJHA as the Hospital and Healthcare System Trustee of the Year.



Joseph Simunovich

Mr. Simunovich also serves in a new role as chairman of the founding Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine Board of Governors. The Seton Hall – Hackensack Meridian Health School of Medicine will be transformational for New Jersey. Under his leadership, we are creating a world-class medical school that will advance New Jersey’s medical and health sciences initiatives and help curb the critical physician shortage that the state and the nation currently face.

“Joe is more than a trustee, he is a friend and a member of our family,” added Garrett. “We’ve been fortunate to have him serve as chairman of the Hackensack University Health Network Board of Trustees, HackensackUMC Board of Governors, the HackensackUMC Foundation’s Board of Trustees, and the HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley Joint Venture Board. We’ve experienced a lot of great successes together. Once again, HackensackUMC ranked as the number one hospital in New Jersey – maintaining its place atop the rankings since the rating system was introduced. We’re honored to have Joe as part of our team.”

The award was presented during a ceremony at the NJHA’s 98th annual meeting at the Princeton Hyatt Regency.

About New Jersey Hospital Association

NJHA, based in Princeton, NJ, is a not-for-profit trade association that helps hospitals and other healthcare providers deliver quality, accessible and affordable healthcare. Its affiliates the Health Research and Educational Trust of New Jersey and the NJHA Institute for Quality and Patient Safety, also nonprofit, engage in programming and partnerships to improve healthcare quality and access.

About Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers - HackensackUMC in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, HackensackUMC Mountainside in Montclair, HackensackUMC Palisades in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley in Westwood.

To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

Advertisement