Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, February 26 2017 @ 08:03 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, February 26 2017 @ 08:03 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

JINGLE BELL RUN 5K RAISES MORE THAN $11K FOR KIDS

    Share
JINGLE BELL RUN 5K RAISES MORE THAN $11K FOR KIDS: The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center, and the Elizabeth Police Benevolent Association’s Local #4 donate $11,250 to Children’s Specialized Hospital, the nation’s largest provider of pediatric rehabilitation services, and its ten sites throughout New Jersey. The money was raised during the 6th Annual Jingle Bell Run 5K, where more than 300 runners – decked out in Santa hats and jingle-belled shoes – participated in the holiday-themed USATF-certified race around The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth on December 11. 

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA, Kenneth Cole and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95.  For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).

About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG).  Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales.  For more information, visit simon.com.

(FROM L TO R): Detective Paul Pasternak and Detective Joseph McDonough, Elizabeth Police Benevolent Association Local #4, Michelle Martins, guest services manager and Crystal Fresco, director of marketing and business development, The Mills at Jersey Gardens. (Photo Credit: The Mills at Jersey Gardens)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • JINGLE BELL RUN 5K RAISES MORE THAN $11K FOR KIDS
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost