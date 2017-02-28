The Valley Hospital and Wyckoff Family YMCA Partner to Raise Awareness about Colon Cancer by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, February 27, 2017—Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States. However, it is highly preventable, detectable and treatable. Through proper colorectal screening, doctors can find and remove hidden growths (called “polyps”) in the colon before they become cancerous. Removing polyps can prevent cancer altogether.

In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in March, The Valley Hospital, in conjunction with the Wyckoff Family YMCA and National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable (NCCRT), will be hosting its third annual Colon Cancer Awareness Day Fair.

On Wednesday, March 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Valley and the Wyckoff Family YMCA will co-host a Colon Cancer Awareness Day Fair at the Wyckoff Family YMCA, which is located at 691 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ.

The fair will include representatives from the Endoscopy Department, Oncology, Nutrition, Rehabilitation Medicine, and Genetic Counseling, who will provide information about the prevention and detection of colon cancer. There will be “Ask the Doctor” tables with physicians available to answer questions. Colon cancer screening kits will be available, as well as educational materials about colonoscopies and screening methods.

In response to the need to raise awareness about the importance of colorectal cancer screenings, The Valley Hospital is proud to be joining more than 150 local and national organizations to increase screening rates throughout the country as a part of the NCCRT, The American Cancer Society, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “80% by 2018” initiative. The goal of “80% by 2018” is to have 80 percent of adults aged 50 and older being screened for colorectal cancer by 2018.

