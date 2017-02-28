Ridgewood Parks and Recreation Early Spring 2017 Session Registration by

Monday, February 27 2017 @ 01:42 PM EST

PRESCHOOL

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones enjoy "firsts" - touching, feeling, hearing, seeing, and thinking while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music. Ages 20-42 months. Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 to 10:45 am, beginning March 7th. $115/6 classes, includes all materials.

Mini Doodler with Abrakadoodle - This class takes children on a fun, creative journey with new lessons each session that are fun, will inspire creativity and foster a love of art while working with a mixed media series! DRESS FOR MESSY FUN! Ages 3-5. Wednesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1:30 to 2:15 pm, beginning March 8th. $115/6 classes, all materials included.

Yoga Dance with The Joy of Motion - This fun and creative class, provided by the Joy of Motion, will introduce students to the fundamentals of yoga and dance styles, such as ballet, tap, and hip-hop through the use of stories, props, and imagination. Formal attire is not required; comfortable clothes are recommended. Thursday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:15 am, beginning March 9th. $65/5 classes.

ELEMENTARY

Garden Arts for Kids - a magical mixture of nature and eco-art with lessons on animals, gardening and recycling. Projects include St. Patty's Herbs, Paper Seed Pods, Love Bug Geodes Passover/Easter Eggs and Paper Mache Flowers. Ages 5-10. Monday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 6th. $110/5 classes, all materials provided.

Chemical Engineering with Education Explorers - an exciting learning adventure as participants explore pie pan convection, create a salt/baking soda volcano, make glitter gak, crystal spikes and more. Grades K-4. Mondays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 6th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Arts & Crafts/Acrylic & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Make fun crafts or enjoy drawing and acrylic art instruction at individual levels. Grades 2-8. Arts & Crafts is offered on Tuesdays after school and Acrylics/Drawing on Wednesdays after school. Both are located at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue. Arts & Crafts - $70/6 classes begins March 7th (materials included), Acrylics/Drawing - $70/6 classes, begins March 8th (students bring own materials).

Storybook Science with Explore Science - Students will conduct a variety of science labs as they take trips through some literary classics. Science through language arts! Projects include building a house even the 'big bad wolf' can't blow down (The Three Pigs, conduct a weight test to hold a princess (Princess and the Pea), build a tugboat (Scuffy the Tugboat) and much more. Grades K-3. Tuesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 7th. $125/6 classes, (all materials provided).

Tech Titans with Education Explorers – Join and explore engineering concepts while creating magnetic bottles, flying tinsel, a bridge base, tallest structures, marshmallow igloos, boat designs and slingshot rockets. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 9th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

Paint It! Mold It! with Abrakadoodle – This session will focus on 3D sculpture and awesome brush strokes on canvas, creating art inspired by famous artists, some of them kids from around the world. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 9th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

Green Kids . . . Discover the wonder of nature. Workshops include Greenhouses, Flora and Fauna of the Hackensack River Shed, Mason Bees, Introduction to Birding, Edibles in the Garden and Hedgehog Planter. Grades 3-6. Fridays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning April 7th. $65/6 workshops, includes all materials.

ADULTS

Annie's Artisanal Cookery - Healthy International Meals - Enjoy international inspired recipes that are filling and rich in flavor without the extra fat, carbs and calories. Mondays at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12 noon to 2 pm, beginning March 13th. $100/4 weeks - includes all materials. Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs.

Acrylics with Sandi Chanoch - Individual and personalized attention helps all find their personal techniques. Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 3 pm, beginning March 7th. Students must bring own materials. $90/6 classes.

Watercolors with Dorrie Rifkin – Participants are encouraged to create strong compositions, execute a solid underlying sketch, draw typography and paint effectively. Beginner and intermediate instruction on Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 am to 12 noon, beginning March 8th. $95/6 classes. Students must bring own materials.

Register online at CommunityPass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

Additional offerings include:

Adult/Senior Classes at the Community Center - Favorite senior classes return, including Zumba Gold, Getting Toned, Yoga Fit, Silver Strength and Motion, Knit and Crochet, Men's Fitness, Chinese Brush Painting, Cardio Dance, No Aches/No Pains Arthritis Class and Men's Fitness with GYMGUYZ. **A new offering is Color Your World where adults can rediscover the simple relaxation and joy of coloring. Find all details at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter. Register in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.

