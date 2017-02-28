Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 03:03 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 03:03 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation Early Spring 2017 Session Registration

Registration is available for the Early Spring 2017 Session offered by the Ridgewood Parks and Recreation during the months of March and April.  The following programs offer enrichment and fun:

PRESCHOOL

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones enjoy "firsts" - touching, feeling, hearing, seeing, and thinking while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music.  Ages 20-42 months.  Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 to 10:45 am, beginning March 7th.  $115/6 classes, includes all materials.   

Mini Doodler with Abrakadoodle - This class takes children on a fun, creative journey with new lessons each session that are fun, will inspire creativity and foster a love of art while working with a mixed media series!  DRESS FOR MESSY FUN!  Ages 3-5.  Wednesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1:30 to 2:15 pm, beginning March 8th.  $115/6 classes, all materials included.

Yoga Dance with The Joy of Motion - This fun and creative class, provided by the Joy of Motion, will introduce students to the fundamentals of yoga and dance styles, such as ballet, tap, and hip-hop through the use of stories, props, and imagination.  Formal attire is not required; comfortable clothes are recommended.  Thursday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:15 am, beginning March 9th.  $65/5 classes.

ELEMENTARY

Garden Arts for Kids - a magical mixture of nature and eco-art with lessons on animals, gardening and recycling.  Projects include St. Patty's Herbs, Paper Seed Pods, Love Bug Geodes Passover/Easter Eggs and Paper Mache Flowers. Ages 5-10.  Monday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 6th. $110/5 classes, all materials provided.

Chemical Engineering with Education Explorers - an exciting learning adventure as participants explore pie pan convection, create a salt/baking soda volcano, make glitter gak, crystal spikes and more.  Grades K-4.  Mondays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 6th.  $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Arts & Crafts/Acrylic & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Make fun crafts or enjoy drawing and acrylic art instruction at individual levels.  Grades 2-8.  Arts & Crafts is offered on Tuesdays after school and Acrylics/Drawing on Wednesdays after school.  Both are located at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue.  Arts & Crafts - $70/6 classes begins March 7th (materials included), Acrylics/Drawing - $70/6 classes, begins March 8th (students bring own materials).

Storybook Science with Explore Science - Students will conduct a variety of science labs as they take trips through some literary classics.  Science through language arts!  Projects include building a house even the 'big bad wolf' can't blow down (The Three Pigs, conduct a weight test to hold a princess (Princess and the Pea), build a tugboat (Scuffy the Tugboat) and much more.  Grades K-3.  Tuesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 7th.  $125/6 classes, (all materials provided). 

Tech Titans with Education Explorers – Join and explore engineering concepts while creating magnetic bottles, flying tinsel, a bridge base, tallest structures, marshmallow igloos, boat designs and slingshot rockets.  Grades K-4.  Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 9th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

Paint It! Mold It! with Abrakadoodle – This session will focus on 3D sculpture and awesome brush strokes on canvas, creating art inspired by famous artists, some of them kids from around the world.  Grades K-4.  Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning March 9th.  $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

Green Kids . . . Discover the wonder of nature.  Workshops include Greenhouses, Flora and Fauna of the Hackensack River Shed, Mason Bees, Introduction to Birding, Edibles in the Garden and Hedgehog Planter.  Grades 3-6.  Fridays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning April 7th.  $65/6 workshops, includes all materials.

ADULTS

Annie's Artisanal Cookery - Healthy International Meals - Enjoy international inspired recipes that are filling and rich in flavor without the extra fat, carbs and calories.  Mondays at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12 noon to 2 pm, beginning March 13th.  $100/4 weeks - includes all materials.  Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs. 

Acrylics with Sandi Chanoch - Individual and personalized attention helps all find their personal techniques.  Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 3 pm, beginning March 7th.  Students must bring own materials.  $90/6 classes.

Watercolors with Dorrie Rifkin – Participants are encouraged to create strong compositions, execute a solid underlying sketch, draw typography and paint effectively.  Beginner and intermediate instruction on Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 am to 12 noon, beginning March 8th.  $95/6 classes.  Students must bring own materials. 

Register online at CommunityPass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ  07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

Additional offerings include:

Adult/Senior Classes at the Community Center - Favorite senior classes return, including Zumba Gold, Getting Toned, Yoga Fit, Silver Strength and Motion, Knit and Crochet, Men's Fitness, Chinese Brush Painting, Cardio Dance, No Aches/No Pains Arthritis Class and Men's Fitness with GYMGUYZ.  **A new offering is Color Your World where adults can rediscover the simple relaxation and joy of coloring.  Find all details at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter.  Register in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.  Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.

