HACKENSACKUMC FITNESS & WELLNESS POWERED BY THE GIANTS HOSTS FREE COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR ON SATURDAY, MARCH 11 by

Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 02:25 PM EST

3rd Anniversary Celebration to Feature Wellness Screenings & Information, Classes & Demonstrations, Kids Activities and Food!

(Maywood, NJ) – HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants, the area’s premier fitness and wellness center, will host a free community health fair on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants facility located at 87 Route 17 North in Maywood.

The exciting event is free and open to the public and will include wellness screenings & information, classes & demonstrations, kid’s activities, delicious healthy food and information displays hosted by a broad range of local businesses and vendors. Plus, current and former NY Giants players are scheduled to appear. The public is invited to participate in the following demonstrations and programs during the fair:

Wellness Screenings & Information

Provided by Hackensack University Medical Center

Bone density screenings with ankle scan

Blood pressure screenings

Diabetes risk assessment and education

Healthy Futures – pediatric weight management program information

Mammography 3D Imaging information

Stroke education and information

Lung screening program information

Early Heart Attack Education

Chiropractor service information and education

Balance screenings

Family Fun & More

Healthy breakfast and mindfulness eating cooking demo

Chair massages by Beyond Spa from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Eliot the Super Magic Man magic show at 11 a.m.

Face painting

Family cycle ride, Drums Alive & Salsa

Sports performance training demos

Classes & Demos

BODYPUMP™

SportFit Demo

Cardio Dance

Power Flow

P90X Live

Kettlebell small group training

Pilates Mat

Aqua X-Train

BODYSTEP™

PiYo Live

Foam Roller Stretch session

Insanity Live

Everyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to join in the festivities, including families, seniors and singles.

For more information call (201) 843-4422 or visit HackensackUMCFitnessNYG.com

About HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants

HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants is the region’s premier fitness and wellness center. It is our goal to provide you with the proper environment, education, motivation, and professional instruction to help you achieve your fitness goals. Our features and amenities include a Jr. Olympic Pool, a spa pool, a therapy pool, sauna, beautiful locker rooms, personalized exercise prescriptions, exercise physiologists and certified personal trainers, nurses, a medical advisory board, physical therapy, health risk assessment, on-site childcare, healthy café.

