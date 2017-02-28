HACKENSACKUMC FITNESS & WELLNESS POWERED BY THE GIANTS HOSTS FREE COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR ON SATURDAY, MARCH 11
3rd Anniversary Celebration to Feature Wellness Screenings & Information, Classes & Demonstrations, Kids Activities and Food!
(Maywood, NJ) – HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants, the area’s premier fitness and wellness center, will host a free community health fair on Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants facility located at 87 Route 17 North in Maywood.
The exciting event is free and open to the public and will include wellness screenings & information, classes & demonstrations, kid’s activities, delicious healthy food and information displays hosted by a broad range of local businesses and vendors. Plus, current and former NY Giants players are scheduled to appear. The public is invited to participate in the following demonstrations and programs during the fair:
Wellness Screenings & Information
Provided by Hackensack University Medical Center
Bone density screenings with ankle scan
Blood pressure screenings
Diabetes risk assessment and education
Healthy Futures – pediatric weight management program information
Mammography 3D Imaging information
Stroke education and information
Lung screening program information
Early Heart Attack Education
Chiropractor service information and education
Balance screenings
Family Fun & More
Healthy breakfast and mindfulness eating cooking demo
Chair massages by Beyond Spa from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Eliot the Super Magic Man magic show at 11 a.m.
Face painting
Family cycle ride, Drums Alive & Salsa
Sports performance training demos
Classes & Demos
BODYPUMP™
SportFit Demo
Cardio Dance
Power Flow
P90X Live
Kettlebell small group training
Pilates Mat
Aqua X-Train
BODYSTEP™
PiYo Live
Foam Roller Stretch session
Insanity Live
Everyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to join in the festivities, including families, seniors and singles.
For more information call (201) 843-4422 or visit HackensackUMCFitnessNYG.com
/HackensackUMCFitnessWellnessPoweredbytheGiants
@HackensackUMCFW
@HackensackUMCFW
About HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants
HackensackUMC Fitness & Wellness Powered by the Giants is the region’s premier fitness and wellness center. It is our goal to provide you with the proper environment, education, motivation, and professional instruction to help you achieve your fitness goals. Our features and amenities include a Jr. Olympic Pool, a spa pool, a therapy pool, sauna, beautiful locker rooms, personalized exercise prescriptions, exercise physiologists and certified personal trainers, nurses, a medical advisory board, physical therapy, health risk assessment, on-site childcare, healthy café.
