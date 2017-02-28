College Enjoys “Vibrant” Art Scene
PARAMUS, N.J. – Highlighted by color, Gallery Bergen’s current exhibition reflects its name: “Vibrant.”
Featuring sculpture, paintings and film pieces, “Vibrant” showcases the work of 11 artists at the College’s main campus, 400 Paramus Road. The artists are Gregg Biermann, Alyce Gottesman, Erika Knerr, James Pustorino, Gary Petersen, Rick Purdy, Jason Rohlf, John Mendelsohn, Natalie Moore, Stephen Maine and Michael Miller.
Bergen art professor Claire McConaughy curated the exhibition. For more information, visit Bergen.edu/gallery or email alipton@bergen.edu.
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
Advertisement
Advertisement
What's Related