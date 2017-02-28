Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 11:59 PM EST
Tuesday, February 28 2017 @ 11:59 PM EST
Newark Museum Celebrates Women's History Month

NEWARK: The Newark Museum is celebrating Women's History Month at its Second Sunday program on Sunday, March 12 from noon to 5 pm. The program features lectures; performances; tours; art and science demonstrations, and workshops; music; and baked goods. All events are free with admission unless otherwise noted. The Museum is located at 49 Washington St., Newark. 


Highlights include:

Noon-2 pm:  NJPAC Wells Fargo Jazz for Teens Ensemble
Enjoy a special menu of delicious treats, as music fills Engelhard Court 

Noon-4 pm: Creative Play Backpacks
Explore the Museum with a specially-developed set of tools and activities for ages 3-5 and their adult helpers.

1:30-3 pm: Family Gallery Workshops
Children ages 5-12
Celebrate Women's History Month through the art of Native American artists.  Learn about traditional techniques handed down through generations of women and be inspired to create a work of art. 

Noon-4 pm: Gallery Pop Ups
Actors from Midlantic Theatre Company present spoken-word tributes to female artists, scientists and leaders.

1-4:30 pm - MakerSPACE Drop-in

1 pm - Discussion with American Art Curator Tricia Bloom on contemporary Native American women artists

2:30 pm: Luna Stage Company performers excepts from Nikkole Salter's new play Indian Head.
A Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape teen protests a school's Indian mascot, leaving two worlds wondering how - or if - they can co-exist.  Performance followed by discussion on crafting drama around the issues of cultural appropriation, representation and tradition.

3:30 pm: K'ina Kil: The Slaver's Son screening
In 1850, the sex slave industry was thriving in California's mining towns.  In this fictionalized historical drama, Tintah, a young man whose love interest is captured by slavers, must face his own family's past to rescue the woman he loves. Presented in partnership with Women in Media-Newark.

Gallery Tours
12:30 pm: Gallery Tour led by Museum Explorers of Women Native-American Artists of North America. 
1 pm: Musical Arts of Asia led by docents.
2 pm:  Newark Museum Through the Eyes of Gallery Aferro Artists: Artist Sophia Domeville, a Newark-born Haitian-American artist.
2 pm: Highlights of the Newark Museum tour featuring Women in Art, led by docents.

Planetarium Shows 
Ticket required. 
 1 pm – Earth, Moon and Sky
Recommended for children ages 5-8
Explore the relationship between Earth, Moon, and Sun. With the help of Coyote and Native-American stories, learn about moon phases, eclipses, constellations and more.

 3:30 pm – Navajo Sky
Recommended for adults and children over age 8
Join a Navajo family as they listen to elders telling stories about the constellations that were passed on from generation to generation. Hear about how stars were placed in the sky and how they signal when crops should be planted and when hunting season begins. This celestial adventure will leave you with a greater understanding of the sky as the Navajo viewed it. Presented in Navajo and English.


Second Sundays are presented by the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. Additional support is provided by United. For further information, visit www.newarkmuseum.org.
