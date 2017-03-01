THE 24th ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL RESTAURANT & FOODSERVICE SHOW OF NEW YORK OPENS SUNDAY AT THE JAVITS CENTER by

See Celebrity Chefs, Thousands of New Products, and More as the Industry Convenes

NEW YORK, NY, March 1, 2016 - The 24th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will open on Sunday, March 5 at the Javits Center in New York and run through Tuesday, March 7.

Over 17,500 restaurant and foodservice industry professionals will gather to see and sample thousands of products, services, and equipment from more than 550 leading vendors, and participate in 40+ educational programs and many special events. The event is sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association and managed and produced by Urban Expositions.

Highlights include:

The Exhibit Hall will feature more than 550 leading vendors showcasing thousands of new products and services from food and beverage to equipment and technology.

Dynamic List of Chefs,Including Celebrity Chef Donatella Arpaia; Adam Lathan, The Gumbo Brothers; Dan Jackson, Cafe2 and Terrace5, MoMa; Roxanne Spruance, Kingsley; Katzie Guy Hamilton, Pastry Chef & Director of F&B for Equinox; Bill Rosenberg, NoMa Social; Zarela Martinez; Emma Bengtsson, Aquavit; and Alison Awerbuch, Abigail Kirsch Catering.

Torch Award presentation to Danny Meyer, CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group and the founder of Shake Shack.

The 28th Annual U.S. Pastry Competition, sponsored by Paris Gourmet will feature 20 rising stars of the pastry world who will compete for the title, Pastry Chef of the Year. The theme is "

"The Pub" will showcase dozens of innovative craft beverages including craft beer, cider, wine, spirits, and more.

Rapid Fire Appetizer Challenge: Three chefs will showcase their best appetizers for the chance to be named the Champion. Judges include Chef Cesare Casella, Salumeria Rosi, Maremma and Beppe; Chef John Hesse, That Meetball Place; and Chef Maria Loi, Loi Estiatorio.Moderated by Total Food Service.

Taste NY & Craft Beverage Showcase - Meet with family farmers and purveyors who have made New York State one of America's leading suppliers of food and agricultural products.

5th Annual Farm to City Expo will take place on Tuesday, March 7th from 12 - 2:30 pm and will focus on "The Power of Branding 'local'".

The Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum will offer over 40 educational sessions including: How to get $200 Billion in Spending Power in Your Restaurant; Meatless Monday; Closing the Talent Gap; How to Easily Survive Increasing Minimum Wage and Food Costs, and many more.

State of the Restaurant Industry panel - moderated by the NYS Restaurant Association with panelists from Havana Central, Union Square Hospitality Group and more.

Foodservice Council for Women - A lineup of winning industry leaders will share their insights, resources and "secrets" for winning in today's competitive marketplace.

The Japan Pavilion is celebrating the 11th consecutive year with International Restaurant Show. The Japan Food Service Association (JF) will feature Japanese Rice - a premium quality short grain rice that has been a staple throughout Japanese history.

Food Trends Experience - A tasty adventure providing direct access to product, flavors and ingredients driving the most recent trends in the market - healthy, organic, sustainable, ethnic, artisanal, and more.

New Product Showcase - Providing a first look at the latest products to hit the marketplace, new products to update and expand menus, and increase efficiencies.

