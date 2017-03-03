Complimentary Cardiac and Concussion Screenings hosted by JSMC and Morahan Center by

JERSEY CITY MEDICAL CENTER AND MATTHEW J. MORAHAN III HEALTH ASSESSMENT CENTER FOR ATHLETES HOSTS COMPLIMENTARY CARDIAC AND CONCUSSION SCREENINGS AT BAYONNE HIGH SCHOOL

BAYONNE, NJ, March 2017– Jersey City Medical Center and The Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes (MJM) are proud to host complimentary cardiac and concussion screenings for student athletes on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Richard L. Korpi Senior Ice Rink located at Bayonne High School, 667 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ, 07002. Concussion screenings are offered to young athletes (ages 12 to 18), and cardiac screenings (ages 5 to 18). Space is limited. To register, call 1-888-724.7123 or email teamlink@rwjbh.org.

MJM, a statewide program, provides life-saving cardiac screenings; baseline concussion testing; medical evaluation and treatment for sports injuries; and education for student athletes, parents, school districts and recreational sports administrators. Since its inception in 2010, MJM has performed over 20,000 cardiac and concussion screenings.

When preliminary testing to identify serious cardiac problems is provided to young athletes, sudden cardiac arrest and tragic deaths may be avoided. Nearly 90 percent of sudden cardiac deaths in young athletes occur during or after athletic activities. Hidden heart conditions are often the cause. Cardiac screenings include a baseline EKG and evaluating blood pressure and vitals along with a thorough review of medical history and EKG interpretation by a pediatric cardiologist, who can recommend further testing or intervention as needed.

A concussion baseline study (ImPACT) is a non-invasive test that tracks information such as memory, reaction time, speed and concentration that can help identify potential issues for young athletes. If an athlete is believed to have suffered a head injury, this screening test may be used to evaluate the severity of the injury and determine when it is safe to return to play.

For more information on the Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes or to register for this event, please call 1-888-724-7123 or email teamlink@rwjbh.org.

