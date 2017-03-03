CHEVYS FRESH MEX LAUNCHES QUESADILLA MADNESS MENU by

Clifton and Linden Restaurants to Offer Limited-Time-Only Menu through April 4

ALLENDALE, NJ (February 24, 2017) – Chevys Fresh Mex®, a fun, full-service restaurant with a vibrant atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina and an array of made from scratch Mexican dishes and fresh Mex favorites, today announced it has added new limited-time-only options to its lineup of craveable quesadillas. Chevys’ new Quesadilla Madness menu will be available through April 4 at its New Jersey locations in Clifton and Linden.

The Quesadilla Madness menu includes:

Street Style Corn – Back by popular demand, and perfect as an appetizer or side, this dish features fresh corn seasoned with Chevys’ secret sauce and spices, grilled and then topped with Cotija cheese and cilantro.

Spinach + Mushroom ‘Dilla – Fresh spinach and mushroom mixed with corn salsa, spicy habanero pesto cream sauce and Jack cheese.

Buffalo Chicken ‘Dilla – Grilled chicken tossed in traditional Buffalo sauce mixed with bleu cheese crumbles and Jack cheese.

San Antonio BBQ Carnitas ‘Dilla – Slow-roasted carnitas tossed in Chevys’ Mexican BBQ sauce and mixed with cheddar cheese.

Each quesadilla is served with fresh guacamole and sour cream on the side. Chevys Fresh Mex also offers the perfect pairing with its Mexican Bulldog – where a Coronita meets a margarita, delivering a big bark and even bigger bite. The Mexican Bulldog is available in choice of original, cherry, blueberry or midori melon flavors.

Chevys Fresh Mex has a range of innovative culinary options that emphasize incorporating the freshest ingredients, from the kitchen to the cantina. Chevys creates favorite traditional Mexican dishes from scratch every day using only fresh, top-quality ingredients in beloved recipes to create a one-of-a-kind fiesta of the senses, including made-to-order customizable Fajita entrees, unique Combination plates and a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails.

For more information, visit www.chevys.com, and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar and Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 160 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Florida and Georgia – including newly acquired locations in the Miami area. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Chevys Fresh Mex

Resembling a Mexican border town café or cantina with a vibrant contemporary décor, the Chevys Fresh Mex offers a variety of Mexican dishes, including traditional enchiladas, burritos and tacos. More than just Mexican dishes, Chevys Fresh Mex favorites include mesquite grilled steak, seafood entrees and a variety of salads and desserts. The theme of every Chevys dish is freshness, a characteristic underscored by the concept's fresh made tortillas – creating a fun atmosphere for everyone, including families with children. For more info, please see http://www.chevys.com.

