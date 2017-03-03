Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, March 03 2017 @ 03:49 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, March 03 2017 @ 03:49 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Paramus Chef Wins Regional Competition

    Share
The Bahama Breeze in King of Prussia hosted their second annual regional Top Chef competition on Wednesday. Ten culinary professionals from nine Bahama Breeze restaurant locations in the northeast battled it out for the coveted title of “Top Chef” and a $1,000 cash prize.

During the event, more than 50 guests sampled and helped score different dishes, while enjoying an open bar. The winner was chosen by a panel of local judges – including special guest Bahama Breeze Executive Corporate Chef Peter Olsacher.

The title went to Chef Alan Garcia with the Bahama Breeze in Paramus, and his winning dish was Pauza Tilapia with Jerk Butter Asparagus and Calabaza Mash. Chef Garcia was raised in Peru and has been cooking for 12 years. He has been with Bahama Breeze for six years.

Chef Garcia walked away with the Top Chef belt (pictured), and a $1,000 cash prize.

Photo
From left to right: Executive corporate Chef Peter Olsacher, Chef Alan Garcia, Senior Vice President of Operations for Bahama Breeze Charlie Davis.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Paramus Chef Wins Regional Competition
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost