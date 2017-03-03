Paramus Chef Wins Regional Competition by

Thursday, March 02 2017 @ 02:28 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

During the event, more than 50 guests sampled and helped score different dishes, while enjoying an open bar. The winner was chosen by a panel of local judges – including special guest Bahama Breeze Executive Corporate Chef Peter Olsacher.

The title went to Chef Alan Garcia with the Bahama Breeze in Paramus, and his winning dish was Pauza Tilapia with Jerk Butter Asparagus and Calabaza Mash. Chef Garcia was raised in Peru and has been cooking for 12 years. He has been with Bahama Breeze for six years.

Chef Garcia walked away with the Top Chef belt (pictured), and a $1,000 cash prize.

From left to right: Executive corporate Chef Peter Olsacher, Chef Alan Garcia, Senior Vice President of Operations for Bahama Breeze Charlie Davis.

