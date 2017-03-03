Verismo Opera Announces Casting for Supernumeraries and Openings for Volunteers by

Thursday, March 02 2017 @ 02:32 PM EST

The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera is casting supernumeraries for the company's grand production of Giuseppe Verdi's AIDA. The nonprofit organization is filling openings for volunteer opportunities.

(Bergen County, New Jersey; March 1, 2017) -- The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera is casting for supernumeraries (supers) to appear in the company's new production of Giuseppe Verdi's AIDA. The nonprofit organization has several opportunities for the public to get involved and volunteer in different capacities.

Actors and aspiring actors, ages 14 and above, are invited to apply for supernumerary roles. Supernumeraries, the equivalent of extras seen in movies, will appear with principal singers on the stage in AIDA at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey on April 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Adult men and tall male teenagers are especially needed to perform in non-singing, non-speaking acting roles as slaves, generals, guards, priests, and other parts. No previous stage experience is required. All supernumerary positions are undertaken as volunteer roles.

Supernumerary Casting

Applicants interested in appearing as supernumeraries should attend the first rehearsal on Saturday, March 18 at 2:10 p.m. at 44 Armory Street in Englewood, New Jersey. They will work closely with the company’s General Manager/Stage Director Evelyn La Quaif, a prominent voice teacher and performer. The new production of Verdi's classic opera, AIDA, will be fully staged, with the entire cast performing in costume. The Verismo Opera Orchestra, under Principal Conductor/Music Director Lucy Arner, and the Verismo Opera Chorus, led by Chorus Director Michael Wittenburg, will accompany the principal singers.

Volunteer Opportunities

Opera enthusiasts, newcomers and people passionate about art and culture are invited to experience the magic of opera and the theatre. Several volunteer opportunities are available in the nonprofit opera company's productions, concerts, international vocal competition, special events and other activities. Many unique openings are available for people of all ages, backgrounds, professions and interests looking to acquire new skills useful in the workplace or expand existing ones, complete community service requirements, meet new people from all walks of life, and create lasting friendships.

Members of the community may sign up for volunteer positions helping back stage with costume changes, sewing, using and gathering stage props, and creating and maintaining sets. Volunteers are welcome to assist with fundraising projects and assume various administrative functions, such as proofreading, completing mailings, taking minutes, running meetings, filing, proofreading, making phone calls, and inputting data.

Marketing opportunities are available, including greeting people at performances, posting flyers about upcoming productions and events, advertising, taking photographs, designing posters and materials, and promoting tickets for productions and special events. People interested in planning events and receptions, assisting with concerts, seeking in-kind donations, and working on fundraising projects are also needed.

For further information about supernumerary roles and volunteer opportunities, contact riagrace@hotmail.com. Members of the public who do not have e-mail may call 201-816-9520 for additional details.

About New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera

For 28 years, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera has been an integral part of the region’s classical music culture. Led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, Verismo Opera delivers a rich, grand opera experience for performers and viewers.

As the Bergen Performing Arts Center's house opera company, Verismo Opera provides performing opportunities for young musicians and artists through its semi-annual productions at the theatre and concerts held in community settings. Community members are invited to get involved as supernumeraries and volunteers.

An annual international vocal competition is conducted in November with finals generally drawing artists throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe. Verismo Opera also organizes opera workshops, master classes and concerts and offers affordable, highly professional productions.

For more information, visit Verismo Opera's web site, www.verismopera.org; follow the company on Facebook, http://bit.ly/9JXTP8, or Twitter @NJVerismoOpera; or call (201) 886-0561.

The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera is casting for supernumerary roles in the company's production of AIDA.

Photo Credit: Marilyn Monsanto

