Calling all workers and comrades!

Friday, March 03 2017 @ 10:54 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

The fight for a living wage continues and we will not stop 'til we get it!

On Saturday March 4th at 1:00pm-3:00pm the 15 Now Greater Bergen Local is having their second protest at the Teterboro Walmart, located on 20 Teterboro Landing Dr, Teterboro, NJ 07608. We are gathering in front of the Texas Roadhouse and BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, on Industrial Ave, Teterboro, NJ.

Let us take to the streets and make our voices heard, to remind the public that the minimum wage won’t change unless we get involved. If our elected officials think we are going to let them get away with this, they are wrong! We must hold them accountable for poor decision making, lack of responsibility, empathy, and accountability. Their failure to put this issue on the ballot has driven people further into poverty and put them into dire straits. This year we will be electing a new state government, we must elect representatives who have the interest of the working class first, we are the ones that shoulder the burden and keep things from collapsing, and without us they have nothing. We will not accept in any way, shape, or form loopholes or exceptions. Our demands will not sit still and we are preparing to join 15 Now NJ to make a major announcement on April 1st about new initiatives that we will take in 2017 to advocate for the people who make our society function.

Debra Sousa-Oliveira Lamego from Kearny, NJ Organizer for 15NowNJ and Hudson County Green Party, speaks about life without a living wage “I have been a long-time retail worker and done many jobs in the past that paid as close to the minimum wage as they could.

They expect you to work hard and to be on call. They have no regards for the employee’s personal responsibilities, health, wellbeing and family. They will squeeze the most work out of you in a short period and drive you to quit. Most employers don’t thank or recognize the hard work that their employees do for them. I am tired of living with the constant fear of becoming homeless. No one should be living with economic insecurity! We must demand a living wage, because what they are giving us are starvation wages! Enough is enough we will no longer accept what they are giving us.”



We welcome everyone to join us. Remember, the people united will never be defeated!

