The 24th Annual International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York Opens Today at the Javits Center by

Sunday, March 05 2017 @ 07:20 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

New York, NY, March 5, 2017 -- The International Restaurant Show is the only event in New York exclusively serving the restaurant and foodservice industry, sponsored by the New York State Restaurant Association (www.nysra.org) and produced by Urban Expositions (www.urban-expo.com). The show will be held at the Javits Center in New York City, Sunday, March 5 -Tuesday, March 7, 2017. To learn more, visit http://www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

Culinary Demonstration - Adam Lathan, The Gumbo Brothers (11:00am - 11:45am, Booth 2265).

How to get $200 Billion in Spending Power in Your Restaurant (10:30am - 11:30am, Room 1C01) panel discussing the influence and buying power of millennials. Featuring Dustin Couts, Vice President of Global Operations for Papa John's.

(10:30am - 11:30am, Room 1C01) panel discussing the influence and buying power of millennials. Featuring Dustin Couts, Vice President of Global Operations for Papa John's. Foodservice Council for Women (2:00pm - 3:00pm, Booth 2265)- Make plans to attend this high energy panel, moderated by Kathleen Wood, founder Kathleen Wood Partners and featuring Melissa Fleischut, president of the NYS Restaurant Association and Roxanne Spruance, Chef & Co-Owner, Kingsley. A terrific line up of winning industry leaders sharing their insights, resources and "secrets" for winning in today's competitive marketplace.

Rapid Fire Appetizer Challenge (3:30pm-5:00pm in Booth 2265)It's time for the ultimate showdown! The Rapid Fire Appetizer Challenge returns for it's second year and the heat is on for our competition to showcase their best appetizers for the chance to be named the Champion!Moderated by Total Food Service.

(3:30pm-5:00pm in Booth 2265)It's time for the ultimate showdown! The Rapid Fire Appetizer Challenge returns for it's second year and the heat is on for our competition to showcase their best appetizers for the chance to be named the Champion!Moderated by Total Food Service. Paris Gourmet's U.S. Pastry Competition - The theme is Modern Masters come to Chocolate (10:00am - 4:00pm, Awards presented at 4 pm, Booth 1160). See photo below to see one of the competitors hard at work on his masterpiece.

The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York will be held from March 5-7, 2017 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. Highlights from the event include the Ferdinand Metz Foodservice Forum; a Culinary Demonstration Theater featuring top chefs; the Food Trends Experience featuring 75 new food and beverage companies; Taste NY Food & Craft Beverage Showcase; Paris Gourmet's US Pastry Chef of the Year Competition, and an expansive show floor with 550+ vendors showcasing the latest products and services from the industry.

