Celebrate Spring with Backyard Farming

Tuesday, March 07 2017 @ 12:50 PM EST

How-to Guides Make Your Home a Homestead

March 7, 2017 (New York, NY) – This Spring, whether planning to grow food for the family or for sale at the local farmers market, Backyard Farming is a series of easy-to-use guides to help anyone turn their home into a homestead.

Here are some tips for building a farm in your own backyard from this informative series:



Choose chickens. Chickens are multifunctional animals. You can eat their meat and eggs, they help control the bugs in the garden, and their feathers can be used for pillow making.



Preserve the harvest. You do not have to restrict yourself to just one method and you do not need to process your foods into just plain fruits and vegetables. For example, if you use tomatoes for sauce often, make sauce and then preserve that.



Make your garden grow. Make a plan and consider your garden’s development; site, size, and what the plot will be able to hold to maximize yield of vegetables and fruits.



Benefit from bees. The honeybee is an amazing feat of nature that is extremely well organized and that produces one of the healthiest foods in the world: honey. They are also important for pollinating our own food supply, so keeping them in your garden can be extremely beneficial.



Get a goat. Goats are available in a number of colors, sizes, and varieties, and can be used as dairy, meat and working animals. They can even be used as lawnmowers in places where mowing can be difficult.



Pick pigs. Pigs are great animals for food on the farm. Easy to keep, feed and raise, these animals produce abundant meat supplies with minimal effort.



Whether an urban, suburban, or rural setting, Backyard Farming provides simple instruction and essential information in a convenient reference for homesteaders everywhere.



BACKYARD FARMING: MAKE YOUR HOME A HOMESTEAD

Written by Kim Pezza



Raising Chickens:

978-1-57826-444-5, $5.95 paperback

978-1-57826-445-2, $2.99 eBook



Home Harvesting:

978-1-57826-463-6, $5.95 paperback

978-1-57826-464-3, $2.99 eBook



Growing Vegetables & Herbs:

978-1-57826-459-9, $5.95 paperback

978-1-57826-460-5, $2.99 eBook



Keeping Honey Bees:

978-1-57826-452-0, $5.95 paperback

978-1-57826-453-7, $2.99 eBook



Raising Goats:

978-1-57826-473-5, $5.95 paperback

978-1-57826-474-2, $2.99 eBook



Raising Pigs:

978-1-57826-621-0, $7.95 paperback

978-1-57826-622-7, $4.99 eBook



Additional titles include Fruit Trees, Homesteading, Growing Garlic, Raising Cattle, Canning & Preserving, Composting, and more.



Published by Hatherleigh Press.

Distributed through Penguin Random House.

Available wherever books are sold.

www.hatherleighpress.com

