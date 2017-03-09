Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 07:14 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Tour NJ’s No. 1 College for Associate Degree Grads

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College, the state’s No. 1 ranked institution for associate degree graduates three years in a row, will welcome prospective students and their families to the main campus for an open house this month.The free event will take place Thursday, March 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the College’s main campus, located at 400 Paramus Road. Faculty from Bergen’s 140 academic programs and representatives from financial aid, student life, athletics and the Judith K. Winn School of Honors will attend.

The institution’s resources include the 65,000 square-foot Health Professions Integrated Teaching Center, which opened in May, and the Cerullo Learning Assistance Center, twice recognized as the top tutoring center in the nation. Bergen also features a comprehensive science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum recently supported by a $5.3 million federal grant. With average annual earnings of $65,600, Bergen alumni rank No. 11 in the U.S. for mid-career salaries, according to PayScale, the online compensation database.

For more information, call the Office of Admissions at (201) 447-3595, email admissions@bergen.edu<mailto:admissions@bergen.edu> or visit bergen.edu/openhouses.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
  Tour NJ's No. 1 College for Associate Degree Grads
