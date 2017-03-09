Moving Pictures Women In The World Art Exhibit Begins Women’s History Month at NJPAC by

Wednesday, March 08 2017 @ 02:00 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

On View Through Friday, March 31, 2017

Victoria Theater Lobby

(Newark, New Jersey - March 7, 2017) Wine, nibbles, live jazz, conversation and visual art … For the second year, Women’s History Month was launched at NJPAC with a creative mixer that drew nearly a hundred arts lovers to the Victoria Theater lobby.

Photo Caption: (Panelists)

From left, back row: Caren King Choi, Dominique Duroseau, Anonda Bell (Curator), Sonnet Takahisa. From left, front row: Gladys Barker Grauer (panelist and curator), Pamela Morgan (Women in Media-Newark), Rashidah Ismaili.

Credit: Keith B. Bratcher, Jr.

