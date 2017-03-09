Moving Pictures Women In The World Art Exhibit Begins Women’s History Month at NJPAC
On View Through Friday, March 31, 2017
Victoria Theater Lobby
(Newark, New Jersey - March 7, 2017) Wine, nibbles, live jazz, conversation and visual art … For the second year, Women’s History Month was launched at NJPAC with a creative mixer that drew nearly a hundred arts lovers to the Victoria Theater lobby.
The selections were curated by longtime Newark art teacher Gladys B. Grauer and Adrienne Wheeler, both artists, and reflected the struggle of women around the globe to overcome adversity. The exhibiting artists – painters, photographers and printmakers – also mirrored the world by their ethnicities and countries of origin, from Colombia to Newark.
“Women in Media-Newark is a special organization that plays a unique part in our State by highlighting women’s accomplishments,” said Donna Walker-Kuhne, Senior Advisor for Community Engagement at NJPAC, noting that Grauer serves as a member of the Arts Center’s Elders Advisory Committee. “Our collaboration has proven to be such a rewarding relationship for several years now.”
Following a musical interlude by NJPAC’s Wells Fargo Jazz for Teens, a panel discussed the responsibility of artists as “the gatekeepers of truth,” a description coined by Jersey-born performer, athlete and scholar Paul Robeson. The Director and Chief Curator of the Paul Robeson Galleries at Rutgers-Newark, Anonda Bell, moderated the symposium; participants included Grauer; artist Caren King Choi, Associate Director of Programs at the Robeson Galleries; artist Dominique Duroseau; writer and poet Rashidah Ismaili; and Sonnet Takahisa, Deputy Director for Engagement and Innovation at the Newark Museum.
The role of art as a catalyst for social change, and as a vehicle for new insights on critical issues, was among the top-of-mind thoughts exchanged by the panelists and audience.
“We have the arts so we can find truths in different perspectives. Otherwise, we would just see ourselves,” remarked Choi.
Pamela Morgan, Executive Director and founder of Women in Media-Newark, was on hand to announce her organization’s eighth annual Women’s History Month Film Festival for independent filmmakers, also titled “Women in the World,” beginning March 28. The nine-day festival includes screenings, conferences and jazz concerts, among other events.
NJPAC
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state’s and the world’s best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors (including over 1.5 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.
Get Social! Follow NJPAC Online:
Website: http://www.njpac.org/
Twitter: @NJPAC
Hashtag: #NJPACmusic
Facebook: facebook.com/NJPAC
Youtube: NJPACtv
Location and Directions:
Detailed instructions on approaching the venue by car, by bus, by foot or by rail:
http://www.njpac.org/plan-your-visit/directions
http://www.njpac.org/plan-your-visit/public-transportation
http://www.njpac.org/plan-your-visit/buy-parking
Photo Caption: (Panelists)
From left, back row: Caren King Choi, Dominique Duroseau, Anonda Bell (Curator), Sonnet Takahisa. From left, front row: Gladys Barker Grauer (panelist and curator), Pamela Morgan (Women in Media-Newark), Rashidah Ismaili.
Credit: Keith B. Bratcher, Jr.
What's Related