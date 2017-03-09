Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 07:14 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, March 09 2017 @ 07:14 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Moving Pictures Women In The World Art Exhibit Begins Women’s History Month at NJPAC

    Share

On View Through Friday, March 31, 2017
Victoria Theater Lobby

(Newark, New Jersey - March 7, 2017) Wine, nibbles, live jazz, conversation and visual art … For the second year, Women’s History Month was launched at NJPAC with a creative mixer that drew nearly a hundred arts lovers to the Victoria Theater lobby.


On view through March 31, Women in the World: A Visual Perspective, an exhibit of multi-media works by 14 women artists, was the centerpiece of the kick-off reception. Presented by Women in Media-Newark in partnership with NJPAC’s Department of Community Engagement, the three-pronged exhibition includes displays at Monmouth University and the Paul Robeson Galleries at Rutgers-Newark, as well as NJPAC.

The selections were curated by longtime Newark art teacher Gladys B. Grauer and Adrienne Wheeler, both artists, and reflected the struggle of women around the globe to overcome adversity. The exhibiting artists – painters, photographers and printmakers – also mirrored the world by their ethnicities and countries of origin, from Colombia to Newark.

“Women in Media-Newark is a special organization that plays a unique part in our State by highlighting women’s accomplishments,” said Donna Walker-Kuhne, Senior Advisor for Community Engagement at NJPAC, noting that Grauer serves as a member of the Arts Center’s Elders Advisory Committee. “Our collaboration has proven to be such a rewarding relationship for several years now.”

Following a musical interlude by NJPAC’s Wells Fargo Jazz for Teens, a panel discussed the responsibility of artists as “the gatekeepers of truth,” a description coined by Jersey-born performer, athlete and scholar Paul Robeson. The Director and Chief Curator of the Paul Robeson Galleries at Rutgers-Newark, Anonda Bell, moderated the symposium; participants included Grauer; artist Caren King Choi, Associate Director of Programs at the Robeson Galleries; artist Dominique Duroseau; writer and poet Rashidah Ismaili; and Sonnet Takahisa, Deputy Director for Engagement and Innovation at the Newark Museum.

The role of art as a catalyst for social change, and as a vehicle for new insights on critical issues, was among the top-of-mind thoughts exchanged by the panelists and audience.

“We have the arts so we can find truths in different perspectives. Otherwise, we would just see ourselves,” remarked Choi. 

Pamela Morgan, Executive Director and founder of Women in Media-Newark, was on hand to announce her organization’s eighth annual Women’s History Month Film Festival for independent filmmakers, also titled “Women in the World,” beginning March 28. The nine-day festival includes screenings, conferences and jazz concerts, among other events.     

NJPAC
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state’s and the world’s best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors (including over 1.5 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.

Get Social! Follow NJPAC Online:

Website:      http://www.njpac.org/
Twitter:        @NJPAC
Hashtag:     #NJPACmusic
Facebook:   facebook.com/NJPAC
Youtube:     NJPACtv
Location and Directions:

NJPAC is located at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey; a short walk from the Newark Penn Station stop by Newark-bound PATH Train or Amtrak.
 
Detailed instructions on approaching the venue by car, by bus, by foot or by rail:
http://www.njpac.org/plan-your-visit/directions
http://www.njpac.org/plan-your-visit/public-transportation 
http://www.njpac.org/plan-your-visit/buy-parking

Photo Caption: (Panelists)

From left, back row: Caren King Choi, Dominique Duroseau, Anonda Bell (Curator), Sonnet Takahisa.  From left, front row: Gladys Barker Grauer (panelist and curator), Pamela Morgan (Women in Media-Newark), Rashidah Ismaili. 

Credit: Keith B. Bratcher, Jr.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Moving Pictures Women In The World Art Exhibit Begins Women’s History Month at NJPAC
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost