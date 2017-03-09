MARK DOTY, WINNER OF THE PATERSON POETRY PRIZE, TO READ IN PATERSON by

Thursday, March 09 2017

The Distinguished Poets Series of the Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College presents a reading by Mark Doty, winner of the 2016 Paterson Poetry Prize, on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The reading will take place at 1 p.m. at the historic Hamilton Club Building, 32 Church Street, in downtown Paterson.

Parking is available at the PCCC parking lot on College Blvd., between Memorial Drive and Church Street. The program is free and an open reading follows. Visit www.poetrycenterpccc.com for more details.

Mark Doty is the author of nine books of poetry, including Deep Lane, Fire to Fire: New and Selected Poems, which won the 2008 National Book Award, and My Alexandria, winner of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award, and the T.S. Eliot Prize in the UK. He is also the author of three memoirs: the New York Times-bestselling Dog Years, Firebird, and Heaven’s Coast, as well as a book about craft and criticism, The Art of Description: World into Word. Doty has received two NEA fellowships, Guggenheim and Rockefeller Foundation Fellowships, a Lila Wallace/Readers Digest Award and the Witter Byner Prize. In 2011, Doty was elected a Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. Doty is a Distinguished Professor at Rutgers University, and also teaches in NYU’s low-residency MFA program in Paris.

Paterson Poetry Prize Finalists participating in the reading, include: Richard Michelson, More Money Than God (Univ. of Pittsburgh Press, Pittsburgh, PA); Adele Kenny, A Lightness, A Thirst, or Nothing At All (Welcome Rain Publishers, New York, NY); Patricia Spears Jones, A Lucent Fire: New & Selected Poems (White Pine Press, Buffalo, NY); and Vivian Shipley, Perennial (Negative Capability Press, Mobile, AL).

