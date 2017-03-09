The Elisabeth Morrow School to Host 2017 Auction Gala Honoring Sandra Malko and Rosemary Mills Russell by

(Englewood, N.J. – March, 8, 2017) The Elisabeth Morrow School (EMS) will host their annual spring Gala themed “A Night in the Tropics,” on Thursday, May 11, at the Alpine Country Club, in Demarest, New Jersey.

This year’s gala will honor beloved faculty member, Sandra (Sandy) Malko, and former Board of Trustee President, Rosemary Mills Russell. Retired last spring, Malko, the parent of two EMS alumni, taught in the lower school at The Elisabeth Morrow School for 38 years positively impacting the lives of countless children. Russell, a parent of three EMS alumni, served on the EMS Board of Trustees for 13 years, with her last five years as Board President. Prior to that, Russell served on numerous Board Committees and in volunteer positions at the school.

“We are honoring these exceptional women for their many years of dedication and service to The Elisabeth Morrow School,” said Aaron Cooper, Head of School. “Both Sandy and Rosemary have committed themselves to furthering the education and welfare of our children and exemplifying the values that we hold dear. For that we will always be grateful.”

The Gala highlights include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, raffles, games of chance, live auction times and live entertainment. All proceeds from the event benefit students, faculty and facility upgrades. To purchase tickets and tables, underwrite key aspects of the evening and donate items to the live auction, log on to 501Auctions.com/emsauctiongala. For advertisement purchases in the Gala journal, contact EMSJournalAd@gmail.com.

About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.

