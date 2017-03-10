PONYSHARE EQUESTRIAN INTRODUCTION - Ages 3 to 12 - NEW SPECIAL NEEDS SESSION INCLUDED (Grades K-8) by

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation welcomes the return of PonyShare for a spring session of equestrian introduction.

Participants at all levels learn safety on and around the ponies, grooming, basic riding skills including mounting, dismounting, holding the reins and more. Older students will learn about basic anatomy, equine senses and body language, the tack and harness, barn management and careers in the industry. All will enjoy some riding each session.

Wednesdays - April 26, May 3, 10, 17, and 24

(rain makeups May 31 and June 7 if needed)

PEP (ages 3-5) 2 to 3:30 pm $275

PGRP (ages 6-12) 3:45 to 5:15 pm $275

Special Needs (Grades K-8) 5:30 to 6:30 pm $160

(shadows/caregivers requested to attend preschool and

special needs programs)

The Stable grounds, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood

Students are requested to bring their bike helmet and wear sturdy shoes.

Online registration can be made on Community Pass, www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass under Village Parks and Recreation (Visa/MasterCard) or you may register in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood (cash/check). Our registration form is attached for your convenience. Non-residents may register if space allows; an additional $10 fee will apply each program.

Don't hesitate to call the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 for more information of if special accommodations are needed.

