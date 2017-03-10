CALL FOR NOMINEES TO 16th ANNUAL COMMUNITY AWARDS DINNER, October 26, 2017 by

Friday, March 10 2017 @ 08:18 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Teaneck, NJ, March 9, 2017: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it is now soliciting nominations from the Teaneck public for the upcoming Community Awards Dinner to be held at the Teaneck Marriott at Glenpointe hotel on Thursday, October 26th. The categories we are asking for nominees include:

Man of the Year

Woman of the Year

Educator of the Year

Business of the Year

Community Achievement Award

Physician/Healer of the Year

Youth Achievement Award

Humanitarian of the Year

Cultural Arts Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

To nominate a person or business for an award, please send a brief essay (no more than 500 words please) along with a photo of the nominee/business to info@teaneckchamber.org with the subject line of “CAD Nominee 2017” no later than April 21, 2017. All nominations will then be reviewed by the Chamber’s board and committees and a final determination will be made by July 31, 2017 by announcement to the general public.

To receive additional information on the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce, its activities, programs, membership or to get on their e-mail list, please visit the Chamber’s website at http://www.teaneckchamber.org; contact the Chamber office at 201-801-0012 or e-mail at info@teaneckchamber.org.

About the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce: The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce (TCC) is a not-for-profit organization lead by business leaders who care about our community. The Teaneck Chamber’s mission is multipurpose: to promote business growth in Teaneck, to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities, to affect public policy decisions to the benefit of the Teaneck business community and to actively participate in various community activities for the betterment of quality to life in our township.

The founders of the Teaneck Chamber of Commerce were aware that an organization of this type is only as strong as the combined voice of its members. To maximize the Chamber’s influence, we actively seek the participation of every potential member, business owner, professional, services, non-profits and home based business.

The Teaneck Chamber of Commerce is the eyes, the ears and the voice of Teaneck’s business, professional and industrial community.

