Bergen County to Host the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has announced that the 2017 Bergen County Youth Art Month Exhibition will be exhibited from March 14th to March 24th from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Administration Building which is located on the 1st floor of One Bergen County Plaza.

Since 1961, the National Art Education Association has promoted Youth Art Month (YAM) to recognize art education as an important and viable element of the education curriculum for our children. YAM spotlights the value of art education and how it can add to a fuller quality of life and promote creative thinking. One of YAM’s goals is to increase community understanding and interest in art and art education through the involvement of art exhibits such as this.

The following Bergen County schools’ student-art will be featured: Bergen County Technical High School, Teterboro; Glen Rock High School; Hoover Elementary School, Bergenfield; Maywood Avenue School; Memorial Elementary School, Montvale; Memorial School, Maywood; Midland School, Rochelle Park; Park Ridge Middle/High School; Ramapo High School, Franklin Lakes; Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School, Oakland; River Dell Middle School, River Edge; Teaneck Community Charter School; Union School, Rutherford; Washington Elementary School, Bergenfield; and Washington School, Little Ferry.

The County of Bergen, the Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs, and the Arts Educators of New Jersey, are happy to support this endeavor and work toward the improvement of art education at all levels.

The public is welcomed to attend the awards reception honoring the participating schools. It will be held on Thursday, March 16th from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm in the Multi-Purpose Room of the County Administration Building which is located on the 1st floor of One Bergen County Plaza.

For more Youth Art Month and Arts Educators of New Jersey info, please go to: http://www.aenj.org/pages/yam

For questions pertaining to the art exhibit please call the Division of Cultural and Historic Affairs at (201) 336-7292.

