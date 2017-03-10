Holy Name Medical Center Launches First Asian Indian Medical Program in US by

Provides Culturally Sensitive Care to Growing Community - Expands Asian Health Services

Holy Name Medical Center announces the launch of the first hospital-based Indian Medical Program (IMP) in the US. The program, under the umbrella of Holy Name's Asian Health Services (AHS), is designed to meet the medical needs of this community in a culturally-sensitive environment and provide healthcare amenities to make Asian Indian-American patients and their families feel welcome and comfortable.

"Holy Name Medical Center's Indian Medical Program continues the hospital's mission to provide culturally-sensitive care, said Michael Maron, President and CEO, Holy Name Medical Center.



"The hospital's Asian Health Services program has become a national model for building sustainable initiatives that improve population health by partnering with physicians, volunteers and charitable donors."



Customized services include Indian cuisine items such as Indian Chai, Dal Chawal and traditional Indian vegetarian sandwiches will be added to the hospital menu for inpatients. Indian newspapers and a cable television channel (Sony TV) will be available in patients' rooms, as well as a dedicated community hotline, and a large network of Indian-American physicians. Translation services will be available in Hindi, Gujrati, Sindhi, Marathi and Urdu.



The IMP is also offering a series of free community health events in northern New Jersey, providing health education resources and health screenings for Diabetes, Hepatitis B, and BMI/body composition. To access a full calendar of community events, visit holyname.org/events.



With a hefty 72.7 per­cent growth rate, the state’s Asian Indian population reached 292,256 in 2010, accounting for 40.3 percent of the total Asian population. The largest concentrations of Asian Indians in New Jersey are in in Bergen County (24,973) and in Hudson County (37,236).



"Holy Name honors the uniqueness of every individual. Personalizing care for our Asian Indian patients engenders trust and a sense of security, making patients feel at home," said Kyung Hee Choi, Vice-President of Asian Health Services. "Offering medical services with culturally appropriate health care amenities has made patients feel more comfortable at the Medical Center, encouraging them to undergo preventive screenings and helped them to be more proactive in maintaining their health."



Holy Name Medical Center's Asian Health Services (AHS) - which includes the Korean Medical Program established in 2008, the Chinese Medical Program (CMP), the Filipino Medical Program (FMP), the Japanese Medical Program (JMP), and the new Indian Medical Program - provides patients with high quality health care in their native language and in an environment sensitive to their culture.



To learn more about the Indian Medical Program and Asian Health Services at Holy Name, visit holyname.org/AsianHealthServices, email imp@holyname.org or call (201)833-7990.

