Holy Name Medical Center Celebrates Asian Women Free Health and Wellness Event Recognizing Asian Female Leaders by

Friday, March 10 2017 @ 01:35 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

The day will kick off in the Medical Center's Marian Hall with the keynote and welcome address by Kyung Hee Choi, VP of Asian Health Services, and the recognition ceremony. This will be followed by physician lectures on women's popular health topics such as pain management and healthy skin maintenance. Various specialists – including a cardiologist, dermatologist, endocrinologist, nutritionist, Ob-gyn, and internist – will be on hand for consultations.



Health screenings for blood pressure, pre-diabetes and diabetes, body mass index, bone density and peripheral artery disease will be available. Lunch will be provided.



"This event is part of our ongoing commitment to offer culturally-sensitive programs and services to our diverse population," said Michael Maron, President and CEO of Holy Name. "It is one more example of how our physicians, staff and volunteers work together to provide preventive screenings and educational programs to the community."



The event is free but pre-registration is recommended. Please contact Asian Health Services for further information and to register by calling 201-833-3399 or emailing asianhealth@holyname.org.



Consul General Ma. Theresa Dizon de Vega joined the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines in 1994 and has since served in a number of offices in the DFA as well as foreign postings in Mexico, Hong Kong SAR, China, the United Kingdom and New York. She speaks Spanish, French, English, Filipino and Kapampangan.



Margaret Lam is the Chief Executive Officer of Prosperity Resource International, Inc., a wholesale import business. She founded the New Jersey Chinese Festival in 1989 and continues to work on promoting appreciation of Chinese culture in America. Ms. Lam has served on the Ethnic Advisory Council to New Jersey governors and the New Jersey state Board of Education, along with a host of other organizations.



Karen Lee is a reporter and fill-in anchor for News 12 New Jersey following her work as a reporter for WFSB Channel 3 in Hartford, CT. She also reported for YNN in Syracuse, NY, and New 10 Now in Binghamton, NY. Ms. Lee has been involved in a number of community events, including Founder's Day for the Korean Consulate General, a Korean War Armistice Anniversary event for the Korean Mission to the United Nations and fundraisers for disaster victims.

