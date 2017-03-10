20th Year in a Row: Fortune Names Wegmans One of 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, Ranking #2 by

Wegmans also named one of 12 ‘Great Place to Work LegendsTM’

Rochester, NY – Wegmans has been named to the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, this year ranking #2, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Wegmans is one of just 12 companies that have appeared on the list for all 20 years, and as such has also been designated one of the ‘Great Place to Work LegendsTM.’

The list is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel towards leaders, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they experience with co-workers.

Danny Wegman, CEO, and son of the late Robert Wegman, chairman, repeated what his dad said in 1998 when he learned the company was named to the inaugural 100 Best list: “Nothing could mean more to me than having our people say that Wegmans is a great place to work. That’s what my dad said then, and it’s true for our family today. It’s our belief that we are a great place to work because we help our customers, our communities, and we help one another.”

In 2016, Wegmans was also by ranked Great Place to Work® and Fortune as a best workplace for Diversity, Women, and Millennials, and was #1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Retail.

“Congratulations to the 2017 100 Best,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These leading companies are at the vanguard of a new business frontier, where organizations know they have to develop the full human potential of all their employees. They are working to build Great Places to Work For All, which are better for business, better for people and better for the world.”

Cake Celebration at Wegmans

Customers and employees will celebrate the honor on Saturday, March 11, at 11 a.m. when cake will be served at every Wegmans store. For customers who prefer a healthy option instead of cake, mini apples will be offered.

About Wegmans:

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 92-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2017.

