Saving Annabelle : An Emaciated Chihuahua Found in Paterson with Huge Tumor by

Friday, March 10 2017 @ 05:31 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Oakland, NJ, Annabelle was found as a tiny, emaciated stray pup with a huge growth on her backside. Animal control promptly contacted staff at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. (RBARI) for help. Volunteer Manager, Francesca “Frannie” D’Annunzio immediately dropped everything to pick up Annabelle, rushing her to Oradell Animal Hospital. Despite Annabelle’s difficult, painful life and obvious discomfort, she was as sweet as can be – a quiet little girl who had endured so much in her short life.

Annabelle is a younger female Chihuahua with vaginal hyperplasia. She survived days out in the cold weather, sick with no food or water until she found her way to RBARI. In the few short hours that Frannie held Annabelle while waiting for the doctors to diagnose her, she gave her as much love as she could, fearing that she may not make it out of the hospital. Annabelle gazed up at her, confused but adoring the kind touch and attention.

Doctors said the prognosis for Annabelle is very guarded. They believe the vaginal hyperplasia is from excess hormones. Surgeons will spay Annabelle and stabilize the area in an effort to reduce the tissue with time and rest. Annabelle may face further surgery to remove dead tissue and will need supportive care and close medical supervision to fully recover.

Annabelle is not a dog with a lifetime of love behind her. She is a dog that still needs to learn what it’s like to have a warm, safe home and all the love in the world. Annabelle has received multiple blood transfusions, intravenous fluids and now major surgery in an attempt to save a beautiful life.

We have seen Annabelle fight to live, and we have seen Annabelle love against the odds. This tiny little girl deserves a chance, and it is only with the support of our kind and compassionate community that RBARI can provide dogs and cats, like Annabelle, with the care and medical attention they need. Please donate today to help save Annabelle by visiting https://rbari.org/annabelle/annabelle.html. You can also mail a check to RBARI, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.

*Operating as the leading no-kill animal shelter in Bergen County, NJ, Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit serving all of Northern New Jersey. It is the leading no-kill animal shelter in Bergen County whose primary mission is to SAVE MORE LIVES. Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. is founded on the belief that all animals have a natural right to humane treatment including proper care and safe shelter. Please help us save more lives today.

