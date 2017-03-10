Lori R. Sackler Named to Forbes Magazine’s “Top 200 Women Financial Advisors” by

Paramus, NJ, March 8, 2017 – Morgan Stanley announced today that Lori R. Sackler, a Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Paramus Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s inaugural list of America’s Top 200 Women Financial Advisors, listed on forbes.com.



“I am pleased that Lori Sackler is representing Morgan Stanley,” commented Rich Less, Branch Manager of Morgan Stanley’s Paramus office. “To be named to this inaugural list recognizes Sackler’s experience, professionalism and dedication to the needs of her valued clients.”

Source: Forbes.com (February 2017). The ranking of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors, developed by Forbes’ partner SHOOK Research, is based on a ranking algorithm that includes telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. The rating may not be representative of any one client’s experience and is not indicative of the Financial Advisor’s future performance. Neither Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC nor its Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors pays a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For the full list and more visit: www.forbes.com.

