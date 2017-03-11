Fairleigh Dickinson University’s MFA program to co-sponsor poetry seminar
Madison, N.J. (March 10, 2017) — Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Master’s of Fine Arts program and The Poets House will co-host an afternoon seminar on poetry and prose on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Join acclaimed writers Rosie Schaap and René Steinke from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Poets House in New York City.Steinke will lead a discussion on compression and information in poetry, which will lead to some writing prompts. Schaap will lead a seminar focused on the ways in which poetry can inspire nonfiction, and how poems can be integral to the structure of nonfiction narrative. Together, they will discuss the bridges that exist inside poetry and prose, and the benefits of writing in both genres.
Schaap is the author of the memoir Drinking With Men, named one of the best books of 2013 by National Public Radio, Library Journal, and BookPage. The drink columnist for The New York Times Magazine and a contributor to This American Life, has also written for Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, Marie Claire, The New York Times Book Review, Saveur, Slate and Travel + Leisure. Schaap teaches creative nonfiction in the Low-residency MFA Program at FDU.
Steinke is a novelist. Her books include Friendswood, Holy Skirts, and The Fires. She is a 2016 Guggenheim fellow. She teaches creative writing at FDU, where she is also the Director of the MFA Program.
This event is open to the public and costs $25.00. Registration is required prior to the event. To register for this event, please visit http://www.poetshouse.org/programs-and-events/workshops-master-classes-and-residencies/one-day-workshop-bridges-amidst-poetry-and-prose. The Poets House is located at 10 River Terrance, New York, N.Y., 10282.
