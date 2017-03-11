Fairleigh Dickinson University’s MFA program to co-sponsor poetry seminar by

Saturday, March 11 2017 @ 02:19 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

Madison, N.J. (March 10, 2017) — Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Master’s of Fine Arts program and The Poets House will co-host an afternoon seminar on poetry and prose on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Join acclaimed writers Rosie Schaap and René Steinke from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Poets House in New York City.

Schaap is the author of the memoir Drinking With Men, named one of the best books of 2013 by National Public Radio, Library Journal, and BookPage. The drink columnist for The New York Times Magazine and a contributor to This American Life, has also written for Bon Appetit, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, Marie Claire, The New York Times Book Review, Saveur, Slate and Travel + Leisure. Schaap teaches creative nonfiction in the Low-residency MFA Program at FDU.

Steinke is a novelist. Her books include Friendswood, Holy Skirts, and The Fires. She is a 2016 Guggenheim fellow. She teaches creative writing at FDU, where she is also the Director of the MFA Program.

This event is open to the public and costs $25.00. Registration is required prior to the event. To register for this event, please visit http://www.poetshouse.org/programs-and-events/workshops-master-classes-and-residencies/one-day-workshop-bridges-amidst-poetry-and-prose. The Poets House is located at 10 River Terrance, New York, N.Y., 10282.

