Bergen County Authorizes Shared Service Contract with Dumont Board of Education for Vehicle Maintenance and Repair by

Saturday, March 11 2017 @ 02:21 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

HACKENSACK- Bergen County officials on February 22, 2017 authorized a shared services contract with the Dumont Board of Education for maintenance and repair of the board’s fleet of vehicles, as part of Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders’ vision of offering County services to Bergen County’s 70 municipalities to increase efficiency and provide savings to taxpayers.

The contract allows the Dumont Board of Education to make use of the services and facilities of the County’s Mechanical Services division and vehicle repair facility, located in Paramus off of Farview Avenue. Previously, the Board has sought such services from private vendors at greater expense to the taxpayers.

“Our shared service agreements help save taxpayer dollars without sacrificing high quality service,” said Bergen County Executive Tedesco. “The people of Dumont rely upon these vehicles to take their children to and from school safely. We are proud to service the Dumont fleet and support safe school transportation at a reduced cost to the taxpayers.”

“This agreement will allow the Board of Education to use our existing facility and the expertise of our technicians, which will help keep local expenses down while making more efficient and expanded use of our repair equipment,” said Freeholder Vice Chairman Tom Sullivan, who chairs the Freeholder Shared Services committee. “Our goal is to offer as many of these services as possible to Bergen County’s municipalities and boards of education. As more and more come on board, the savings will be even greater to Bergen County residents.”

Since 2016, the County has adopted similar shared services agreements with more than 20 municipalities, school boards, and governmental agencies for vehicle maintenance and repair, street sweeper rental, and other equipment sharing, with additional agreements in the works for 2017.

Advertisement