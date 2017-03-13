It’s Ferries Go Bragh as NY Waterway Offers Greenest, Fastest Way to St. Patrick’s Day Parade – With Prize for Best Irish Attire by

Monday, March 13 2017 @ 10:09 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Follow the rainbow across the Hudson River to your pot of gold in New York City this St. Patrick’s Day with NY Waterway! The environmentally-friendly NY Waterway ferries offer the greenest, fastest, most reliable way to get to the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which marches up Fifth Avenue March 17, starting at 11:00 a.m.

During the ferry ride to New York City, enter the St. Patrick’s Day Social Media Photo Contest for a chance to win a Your Key To The City attractions package for two.

Simply snap a photo on the ferry in your best St. Patrick’s Day attire, post it on the NY Waterway Facebook page by March 19th and use the hashtag #NYWStPatricksDay. The person with the best St. Patrick’s Day attire will be chosen on Monday, March 20th and will receive a Your Key To The City package for an attraction, museum or tour! Visit http://www.nywaterway.com/parade to learn more.

On St. Patrick’s Day and every day, comfortable ferries with the best on-time performance of any mass transit in the region make the 8-minute crossing to Manhattan’s West 39th Street Ferry Terminal from Port Imperial in Weehawken, NJ. Ferries depart every 10 to 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight. The conveniently located Port Imperial Ferry Terminal features indoor parking, outdoor parking and links to NJ TRANSIT buses and the Hudson/Bergen Light Rail. Free NY Waterway buses are waiting at the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal to take passengers right to the parade and to other Midtown and Downtown Manhattan locations.

Service to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal is also available from Hoboken 14th Street and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken; and weekdays only from Edgewater, Paulus Hook in Jersey City and Belford/Middletown in Monmouth County.

Parking is available at the Belford and Port Imperial ferry terminals and NJ Transit rail and bus connections are available at Port Imperial.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

Advertisement