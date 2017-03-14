Tedesco Declares State of Emergency in Bergen County As Storm Approaches County Executive Will Discuss Storm Preparation at 5 pm by

Monday, March 13 2017 @ 01:26 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack)- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has declared a county-wide State of Emergency in anticipation of Winter Storm Stella, which is expected to drop more than a foot of snow in this region. County Executive Tedesco will discuss Bergen County storm preparations at 5 pm TODAY at the County Annex Building (500 Jerome Avenue in Paramus). Under state law, County Executives can declare a county-wide State of Emergency through proclamations (please see attachment).

“With the impending winter storm expected to be the biggest we have seen this year, I have declared a county-wide State of Emergency,” said County Executive Tedesco. “I have instructed the Bergen County Office of Emergency Management to take every necessary step to implement our winter storm plan that protects residents and infrastructure.

Residents are encouraged to make sure they have enough food, water, as well as batteries, gasoline or diesel for personal generators. We encourage all residents to stay off the roads, as travel will be extremely dangerous. Please be safe and use good judgment.”

County Executive Tedesco will be available for media interviews throughout the duration of the storm. Please contact Michael Pagan or Alicia D’Alessandro to arrange phone or in-person interviews.

