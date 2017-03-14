Swan Lake: Moscow Festival Ballet
Tickets $29 - $65
NJPAC, Prudential Hall
One Center Street, Newark, NJ
Event Link: http://www.njpac.org/events/detail/swan-lake-moscow-festival-balletTickets available at: or www.NJPAC.org or Box Office 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)
(Newark, New Jersey - February 28, 2017) New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents an evening with Swan Lake: Moscow Festival Ballet. A company of 50 dancers, direct from Moscow, performs the tale of a beautiful woman doomed to be a swan in this opulent production set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score. Whether you’re a dance aficionado or a newcomer, this ballet about an evil sorcerer who stands in the way of true love, performed to heart-wrenching music, is a must-see.
The Moscow Festival Ballet was founded in 1989 when its Artistic Director, Sergei Radchenko, a legendary principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet, envisioned a company that would bring together the highest classical elements of the great Bolshoi and Kirov ballet companies in an independent and exciting company. Leading dancers from across Russia, under Radchenko’s direction, have forged new productions of timeless classics, such as Giselle, Don Quixote and Carmen. Saturday, April 15, 2017 8:00 PM at Prudential Hall. Get your tickets now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state’s and the world’s best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors (including over 1.5 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Visit njpac.org or call 1-888-GO-NJPAC for more information.
