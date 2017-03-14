Provident Bank Employees Celebrate Read Across America Day
In addition, Provident Bank donated children’s books to the schools in support of the initiative. Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program started by the National Education Association (NEA) that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.Pictured left to right: Don Blum, EVP/Chief Lending Officer, Provident Bank; Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation; Miriam Duro, Banking Center Manager, Bayonne Branch, Provident Bank; Ken Lenskold, Investment Compliance Manager, Beacon Trust Company.
