Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 14 2017 @ 10:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, March 14 2017 @ 10:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Provident Bank Employees Celebrate Read Across America Day

    Share
Provident Bank team members recently participated in Read Across America Day.  Bank employees read children’s books to more than 800 pre-school and elementary school students at 15 public schools, early learning centers, and community childcare centers across the bank’s footprint. 

In addition, Provident Bank donated children’s books to the schools in support of the initiative.  Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program started by the National Education Association (NEA) that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

Pictured left to right: Don Blum, EVP/Chief Lending Officer, Provident Bank; Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation; Miriam Duro, Banking Center Manager, Bayonne Branch, Provident Bank; Ken Lenskold, Investment Compliance Manager, Beacon Trust Company.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Provident Bank Employees Celebrate Read Across America Day
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost