VFW POST 6699 CANCELS Wednesday Coffee And For 3/15/17 by

Tuesday, March 14 2017 @ 06:59 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bowing to the stress of the inclement weather/snow, VFW Post 6699 Commander Art Bergmann and Committee Chair Joe Brooks decided to abort the free coffee service for this Wednesday only. The post usually gets a nice turnout serving coffee and bagels and many of the participants bring Dunkin Donuts to augment the offerings.

Advertisement