Habitat Bergen and Samsung USA Dedicate Energy-Efficient Home to Partner Family in Bergenfield by

Wednesday, March 15 2017 @ 05:15 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

BERGENFIELD, NJ, March 7, 2017 – Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, along with community leaders, major corporate sponsors, dedicated volunteers, and its newest partner family, The Pimentel family, celebrated the completion of a 3-bedroom, single family home at a dedication ceremony in Bergenfield, NJ on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:30 am. The Energy Star-certified home features Blue Jean insulation made from recycled denim, LED light bulbs, and energy-efficient appliances donated by Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

From the beginning stages of the Bergenfield home, Samsung has been a dedicated sponsor by providing an Environmentally Sustainable Building Grant, supporting Habitat Bergen volunteers and staff with training on green-building techniques, and donating energy-efficient Samsung home appliances. Among the roughly 750 volunteers who volunteered on the worksite, Samsung employees volunteered over 150 hours of their time to build the home on Samsung Days of Service.

“Through our partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, we are able to give back to our communities. This affordable and sustainable house is a great example of such collaboration. On behalf of Samsung, I would like to thank all New Jersey local government officials and Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County for their continued work and dedication. Congratulations to the Pimentel family on their new home!” said Gregory Lee, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

During the ceremony, major home sponsors were able to congratulate and present housewarming gifts to the homeowners, Carlos and Geovana Pimentel. Samsung Electronics CEO Gregory Lee wished a warm welcome to The Pimentel family and presented Samsung Electronics gifts for the entire family, including Samsung Galaxy tablets for the Pimentels’ two young children, Brenda and Alexander. Other major home sponsors for the home include The Jose M. Garcia Foundation, Inc., OritaniBank Charitable Foundation, McInerney Jansen Family Foundation, Mercedes-Benz USA, Samsung Electronics America, Inc., SUEZ North America Foundation, and a generous anonymous donor.

"Many of these sponsors have been long-standing supporters of Habitat Bergen and thanks to their passion, commitment, and generosity, we have been able to make the dream of safe, affordable homeownership a reality for the Pimentel family," said Jacey Raimondo, Interim Executive Director of Habitat Bergen.

The Pimentel family was warmly welcomed by several community leaders and elected officials, including Senator Robert Gordon, Freeholder Vice Chairman Tom Sullivan, Assemblyman Dr. Tim Eustace, Bergenfield Mayor Norman Schmelz, Oradell Mayor Diane Didio, Council President, Arvin Armatorio, Councilman Hernando Rivera, and Councilwoman Ora Kornbluth.

“We would like to thank everyone- especially the volunteers, the Habitat Bergen staff, and everyone who was involved in the building of this home- for this house. It came out beautiful! We are so blessed. None of this could have been done without your help,” said Carlos and Geovana Pimentel of their new home.

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County, visit www.habitatbergen.org or call 201.457.1020.

About Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County

The goal of Habitat Bergen is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the face of the earth by working in partnership with people in need. Using volunteer labor and donated funds and materials, Habitat Bergen builds or rehabilitates simple, decent houses and sells them to low-income families at cost, but with no interest added. Habitat Bergen is a people-to-people partnership, which joins all of us together regardless of race, nationality, religion, or socioeconomic status. That partnership begins with the homeowner families (partner families). Habitat Bergen is not a giveaway program, but a joint venture in which those who benefit from the housing ministry are involved in the work at various levels. They help with the construction of their own home, as well as the houses of their neighbors.

